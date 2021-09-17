Revisiting their mask mandate after four weeks, the Coastal Carolina University Board of Trustees on Friday decided to continue the mask requirements on campus.
“We heard it loud and clear from the students — they want to be face-to-face,” said trustee Natasha Hanna, adding that the mandate is what keeps the students able to do so.
During their Aug. 17 meeting, the board voted to require all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to wear face coverings indoors across all spaces except private offices and individual residence hall rooms.
Students who refuse to wear a face covering indoors could be held accountable via the Code of Student Conduct.
The university saw 62 new positive cases this week in students and six within the staff population. A total of 399 positive cases have occurred since the end of July, according to the university's COVID-19 dashboard.
Hanna said it was encouraging to see the trend in the data.
“From 117 to 80 to this week 62, and we are a good ways into the school year. We are about 15 days since our first football game where we had over half the student population there … 11 days out from Labor Day, when our Coastal community left and returned," Hanna said.
University President Mike Benson said that only one student withdrew from school due to the mask mandate, and Provost Dan Ennis said there had been zero cases of noncompliance with the mask mandate in classrooms.
“Students recognize this is a small inconvenience that allows us to continue face-to-face operation,” Ennis said. “They know the alternative is what they went through in the last 18 months. I’m very proud of the students for handling this in such a mature fashion.”
Hanna said the number of cases seems to be decreasing, while the number of vaccinated individuals is increasing.
According to the university’s “Vax to the Max” vaccine incentive statistics, 52% of staff and 32% of students are currently vaccinated.
CCU’s incentives include entering vaccinated students into a drawing to win a $2,500 scholarship. This drawing for four scholarships will take place every week for 10 weeks in the fall, and 10 weeks in the spring. The total in scholarship money is $200,000.
Find out more about their incentive program here: https://www.coastal.edu/vaxincentives/
