Coastal Carolina University will be a host for drive-through coronavirus testing in the coming weeks.
CCU President David DeCenzo announced today during a special-called Board of Trustees meeting that the site would be set up sometime in early June.
“We have been contacted by DHEC … that they want to set up a drive-in test point, probably somewhere in a campus parking lot,” DeCenzo said. “We obviously jumped at that opportunity.”
State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell shared last week during a press conference with Governor Henry McMaster that the state hopes to test two percent of the population, or around 110,000 people, per month, beginning this month.
Mobile testing units will be arriving across the state, including the Greenville, Charleston, and Columbia areas.
“Testing expansion will help us better understand the overall disease activity in our state,” Dr. Bell said.
DeCenzo said the testing site will help the university as they move forward with the process of re-entry for students.
My Horry News will release more details as we receive them regarding testing site details.
