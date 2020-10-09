Coastal Carolina University will host a free community COVID-19 testing clinic on Monday, Oct. 12, according to a release from the university.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control will be the agency conducting the testing, and the clinic is free and open to the public.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday in the KK parking lot behind Lackey Chapel. There will be opportunities for both drive-thru and walk-up testing, according to the release. See a map guide here.
DHEC is encouraging individuals to pre-register for the testing event Monday by visiting HERE.
When you pre-register, you will receive an email with details about testing including a QR code. DHEC asks that you bring the QR code to show at registration on site so that you can be moved forward in the testing process.
For those living within the CCU campus community, you can access the walk-up testing by taking the walking path to the testing area, which enters near Lackey Chapel.
The university says that this testing opportunity is ideal for those who are waiting to be tested, are out and about in the community, are not able to physically distance or wear a mask, believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19, or are simply interested in getting tested.
The university also urges students that are in quarantine to not leave the quarantine area to be tested.
According to DHEC, those who test will receive an email from DHEC with test results within 48 to 72 hours.
Should an individual test positive, they will be contacted by DHEC to explain the isolation criteria, and will be provided a letter from DHEC regarding the isolation release criteria.
The university asks those who do test positive to notify the university by sending an email to covid@coastal.edu, at which time a university representative will then follow up with important information.
"Notifying the university allows us to provide the services and support that you need," the university said in the release. "It also helps the campus maintain accurate data on the weekly COVID-19 Dashboard."
CCU noted that National Guard troops may be assisting with traffic flow, which is part of DHEC’s standard event procedure.
According to the school's COVID-19 dashboard, the university showed 9 new student cases between Oct. 1 and Oct. 7, and zero employee cases. The campus has seen 315 reported cases since June 8.
