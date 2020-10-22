Despite initial fears that fall enrollment could be down as much as 15%, Coastal Carolina University officials announced Thursday that their enrollment only saw about a 3.5% decrease due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is not as great of a decrease as we were thinking May and June,” said Amanda Craddock, Coastal Carolina University’s associate provost for enrollment, during Thursday’s board of trustees meeting. “I’m very pleased with the work of the enrollment staff … we jumped in and did everything we could.”
Last fall, enrollment was 10,484. This fall, the preliminary enrollment figure is 10,120.
"We're still very positive," Craddock said. "It speaks to the work of everyone on our campus … we were able to keep students engaged in a variety of ways."
The only concerning decrease they saw was with deferred admissions, and Craddock said usually the number of students who are officially admitted but decide to wait a semester is normally around 60. This year, she said, it was around 170.
“We did get a significant increase there but we’re doing an outreach campaign to keep them connected to the university,” she said.
Faculty Senate Chairman Brian Bunton told the board that faculty had not seen quite as many issues as they thought they might in terms of students following the COVID-19 protocols.
“We’ve had fewer challenges than we expected, few problems with students not wearing masks," he said. "Those have not appeared as much as we thought."
Technology was definitely fraught with more problems, he said.
“There were more challenges in terms of technology and teaching both to in-class students and online,” Bunton said. “Also managing both expectations of students online and in-person. Those are some of the stress points for faculty right now that we’re trying to work with.”
Teaching virtually is still a very unfamiliar for most faculty who have been teaching for years or decades, he said.
Moving into cold and flu season, he expects more challenges in that regard.
“It would not be so stressful for the faculty if they did not care so much about the students for their success,” Bunton said. “We’re in a better place than we were in August, still working through ‘adapt to survive’ … trying to figure out the brand-new world that was thrust upon us with this crisis and using that to move forward in terms of what the future of education is going to look like. We’re strong. We’re resolute. We’re on a good path.”
CCU’s Chanticleer Athletic Foundation Executive Director Chris Johnson briefed the trustees on how things ended up this fiscal year.
Despite the postponement of the Chanticleer Gala, a last-minute virtual auction generated $25,000 in revenue for the foundation.
“I have to compliment my staff for getting creative,” Johnson said, noting that the total membership donations for CAF totaled $852,000 for the fiscal year.
The Chanticleer football team is undefeated and in the Top 25 for the first time. Coastal plays Georgia Southern on Saturday at noon.
“We want to keep it up,” Coastal Athletics Director Matt Hogue said. “With this type of success and what’s been happening over the last months, a lot of eyeballs and impressions have occurred, which is a big part of what we are trying to achieve.”
Hogue noted that men's soccer is currently 3-0, women's soccer is 5-3, and volleyball is 6-0.
All other sports’ fall championships have been moved to the spring, but Hogue said football was, of course, an outlier in that situation.
Hogue said the team has been following Sun Belt Conference requirements regarding COVID-19 monitoring and testing, and said the team has tested negative the last three weeks.
“Now that we are playing games, every week we have asymptomatic testing in order to meet protocols to play," he said. "Anytime we have someone who shows symptoms, they will always be tested immediately."
The university also recently acquired a rapid test machine, which gives COVID-19 results in about 15 minutes.
As of right now, the Myrtle Beach Bowl is a go, and Hogue said the executive committee will meet soon to begin planning.
“According to the information we’ve been provided, the majority of bowl games will move on as normal," he said. "There have been a couple that had been canceled … that were not necessarily connected to the Sun Belt."
The team will likely scale down travel; instead of a four or five-day trip, they will keep it to two or three.
“The bowl system appears poised to move forward,” Hogue said.
