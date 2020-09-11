Coastal Carolina University is reporting 57 new student cases of COVID-19 and four positive employee cases between Sept. 2 and Sept. 9.
The university has seen 183 cases in total since June 8.
CCU began classes in mid-August online, and moved to an in-person format on September 8.
New data provided by the school this morning said that as of Sept. 9, 162 students were in quarantine this week for being exposed to the virus, and 80 students who tested positive were in isolation.
CCU updates their numbers each Friday morning, including data collected weekly with a cut-off point of Wednesdays at 5 p.m. Their cumulative numbers began June 8, 2020, and reflect the combined totals of all University symptomatic testing results, regular surveillance testing results of student-athletes per NCAA guidelines, and positive test results reported by students and employees.
CCU maintains that they may not be aware of all tests taken by University employees or students.
CCU officials said that students who test positive for the virus and are not already in a single room by themselves will be isolating in one of the rooms CCU leased at a local apartment complex for that purpose.
According to the Coastal Comeback Plan videos produced by the university, those students in isolation will have access to non-perishable food and drink, as well as help with cleaning and trash pickup during that time.
Students with symptoms can be tested for free at CCU's Student Health Services, but the university may not know about test results from students who may have gone off-campus for testing unless the students report it to the school themselves.
Last week's case numbers were 54, and at the end of August the school reported only three cases.
View the complete data by clicking here.
Check back with My Horry News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.