Coastal Carolina student Ryan Lowndes places cut up bits of Boston Mackerel on hooks as the 25-foot research vessel bounces along Winyah Bay waves.

He hopes a shark will be on the other end of the line when it's pulled back in 45 minutes later.

There was not a cloud in the sky as more than a dozen people maneuvered around the boat that made its way throughout Winyah Bay, going as far as about 10 miles from the Harborwalk. Four CCU graduate students, including Lowndes, showed the three undergrads the ropes as they chopped up bait, baited hooks and prepared equipment for water sampling.

A second-year graduate student, Lowndes has been going out into the bay since late April conducting research on how magnetized hooks could potentially be beneficial to the conservation of sharks.

“I’ve always been interested in magnetism, electrical currents and how sharks can pick up on those things where most other fishes can’t,” Lowndes said. “I know of other work that’s been done using magnets to deter sharks and I’ve seen some success and I wanted to build off of that.”

By using the sensory pores in their heads, sharks have the ability to detect electrical currents that are generated by their prey. However, recent studies have shown that magnets disrupt this ability and can ultimately deter sharks from coming near a magnetized area.

Lowndes didn’t have to look far when it came to finding help on his graduate research project. Lowndes’ advisor was Craig O’Connell, a researcher in shark repellants. And O'Connell worked with Dr. Dan Abel, shark biologist and professor of marine science at CCU, during his time at the university.

“[O’Connell] was my graduate student and we worked on this about 8 or 10 years ago,” Abel recalled. “Ryan came here very interested in that, but we weren’t sure if we would be able to accommodate him. What Ryan is doing is investigating the use of hooks that will catch the targeted species, which could be mahi, tuna or swordfish and fewer of the shark and ray species. It’s an interesting science question that will have implications for both fishers and conservationists.”