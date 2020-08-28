On Friday, Coastal Carolina University released its latest report of positive COVID-19 cases on campus, with three new positive cases reported, according to the university’s website.
The three new COVID-19 cases are all students. No employees tested positive for the virus during the testing period of Aug. 20 to Aug. 26.
Overall, the university has had 66 total positive cases between June 8 and Aug. 26.
“The cumulative numbers reflect the combined totals of all University symptomatic testing results, regular surveillance testing results of student-athletes per NCAA guidelines, and positive test results reported by students and employees,” the university’s website says.
However, this number may not be an entire reflection of all cases on campus as the university said on their website that “CCU may not be aware of all tests taken by University employees or students.”
The university is publishing a weekly tally of positive cases on their website that is posted each Friday morning, with a data cutoff point happening each prior Wednesday.
University officials say that symptomatic testing is being done through the school’s Student Health Services.
Prior to the first day of classes on Aug. 19, the university released a daily video to showcase what the university is doing to combat the spread of COVID-19. These "Coastal Comeback Plan" videos that are on the university's website discuss a variety of topics from wearing facial coverings on campus, lab and studio classes, riding the trolleys around campus and much more.
Students, faculty and staff are required to wear masks indoors, as well as outdoors when social distancing cannot be maintained. There are times when face coverings will not be necessary such as when people are eating on campus.
The university has also increased the sanitation around campus, especially in high touch areas such as doors, elevators and trolleys.
In-person classes are scheduled to start on Sept. 8.
