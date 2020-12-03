Senior linebacker Silas Kelly and senior defensive tackle CJ Brewer take down Appalachian State running back Cameron Peoples in the first half of Coastal's 34-23 win over the Mountaineers on Saturday, Nov. 21. The win was the first victory for Coastal over the Mountaineers and now puts them at 8-0 on the year and in the drivers seat to clinch the East Division in the Sun Belt. Photo by Ian Livingston Brooking.