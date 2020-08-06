Coastal Carolina University's enrollment is only down 5.6% now, but the university could see as much as an 18.6% drop in a worst-case scenario before the first day of school on Aug. 19, university officials said Thursday.
“We have more students than ever who have not paid a penny of their fall tuition, almost double the amount,” CCU Provost Dan Ennis said to the university’s Board of Trustees Thursday.
After a marathon executive session that extended for more than five hours, the trustees looked at the state of enrollment and how football might look in the coming weeks.
Ennis and the academic affairs committee said that while retention looks at whether or not a student has a schedule, the student’s financial standing also must be considered, and that side of the data is not trending in the right direction because of COVID-19.
“Lack of action on their [tuition] balance means the student is struggling to pay that bill,” Ennis said. “It suggests those students intended to come, registered, might have even reserved a room, but between that process and now they have not responded to our letters, emails, and phone calls about that balance.”
Significant change happens in the week and a half before school begins, as it does every year, Ennis said, and Coastal staffers are preparing for three scenarios.
The best case would leave them down 11%, the likely scenario sees enrollment down 13.6%, and if all the numbers go south, Ennis said, they could be looking at an 18.6% loss.
CCU officials say their current budget is based on numbers being down by 15%.
Trustee Gene Spivey told the athletics committee they have a “couple of options” regarding football play, but that there are still a lot of unknowns.
“I know we’re pursuing a number of different schools trying to fill the holes in our schedule. We’re going to try and play,” he said. “Everybody on this subject is just trying to figure it out.”
As far as allowing fans in the stands, Spivey they are still waiting for more guidance from Gov. Henry McMaster, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Sun Belt Conference.
“Either zero [fans], or maybe up to 25% allowed in the stadium as long as they can social distance on some level,” Spivey said.
The situation, he said, is still “very volatile and very fluid.”
“We’re planning to play football,” Spivey said.
