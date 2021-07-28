Coastal Carolina University Student Health Services department will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations after receiving approval this week, according to a release from the university.
CCU students, faculty and staff will be able to receive the Moderna vaccine on campus free of charge as soon as Thursday, officials said. The university plans to launch a comprehensive program, which will include incentives, to encourage students to be fully vaccinated.
“Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is a choice,” said Caesar Ross, CCU’s director of Student Health Services. “The student health team is an on-campus resource to get questions answered about the COVID-19 Moderna vaccinations available to students, faculty, and staff. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 vaccines continue to be very effective at preventing severe disease, hospitalizations, and death. We are encouraging everyone to join efforts to protect the health and well-being of the University community as well as address the growing pandemic among the unvaccinated.”
Officials with student health services say that the efficacy rating of the Moderna vaccine is very high and that recent studies show it is also effective against the new delta variant, according to the release.
The release said that CCU will not mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for its students, faculty and staff. This comes with a little under a month until the Fall 2021 semester begins Aug. 18.
CCU students, faculty and staff who would like to receive a vaccination on campus are asked to call 843-349-6543 to schedule an appointment. Visitors are required to wear a face covering/mask, over nose and mouth, at all times while inside the health services office.
