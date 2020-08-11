The Carolina Country Music Festival on Tuesday announced it was postponing its 2020 concert lineup due to COVID-19.
“After much deliberation, it’s with a heavy heart we announce our postponement," the festival said a statement on their website.
The sixth year of the festival was originally scheduled for June 4 - 7, and then rescheduled for Sept. 17 - 21 because of the pandemic.
Organizers said the festival will be back in 2021 with the same lineup, including such stars as Luke Combs, Eric Church, Jake Owen and South Carolina’s own Darius Rucker.
“Moving CCMF to 2021 was the best decision to protect the health and safety of fans, the community, artists, and CCMF staff,” the festival said on its website. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and support as we worked tirelessly with the obstacles surrounding, yet again, the CCMF postponement.”
According to the CCMF website, people who have already paid for tickets will get to enter the 2021 festival 30 minutes before everyone else, and receive $20 "CCMF Bucks" on their wristbands to pay for food and drinks and will be entered to win a CCMF Prize Pack, which includes Super VIP tickets, meet and greets, backstage tour, beer money on your wristband, and free beer for a year from Coors.
These rollover incentives apply only to paid ticket holders.
For more information regarding the rescheduling of CCMF, to see their lineup or to inquire about refunds/tickets, visit their website at https://carolinacountrymusicfest.com.
