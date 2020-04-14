Business owners launch effort to provide meals for essential employees

Tyler Cannady carries a food delivery to the kitchen at Horry County Fire Rescue Carolina Bays Station 45 in Carolina Forest on Tuesday. The food, prepared and donated at Dragon Panda, is delivered by Tara Ewalt (center) and Ana Mabry. Ewalt owns Mollie’s Morsels and Mabry owns A.S.K. Nutrition in Carolina Forest. The pair coordinate with community restaurants to prepare food for first responders, including those at the United States Postal Service, as they deliver the food. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com