Public boat landings are now open, with public beach accesses about a month behind, according to S.C. state Rep. Stephen Goldfinch, the District 34 Republican.
But with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control projecting the state won’t reach the peak of new COVID-19 cases until early May, (when DHEC projects there will be around 8,600 lab-confirmed cases) reopening the economy likely won’t happen until later. When it does, daily life could still feel far from normal.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster on March 30 ordered all public beach accesses and public boat landings closed because, he said, people weren’t practicing social distancing.
At the time, law enforcement already had the ability to break up and cite groups of three or more. Those orders are still in place. People who have private accesses can still go on the beach.
On Thursday, he lifted the restrictions on boat landings, effective noon Friday.
“I guess because I’ve badgered him so much about boat landings… he called me and said he was reopening them,” Goldfinch said.
S.C. DNR on Thursday said that local municipalities could reopen the boat ramps, and issued guidance for using them.
The new rules say no more than two individuals who are not family members from the same household may be on a boat. Family members who live in the same household can still boat together in a group larger than two. But boats on public waterways must be underway at all times, except when anchoring to fish. Boats can't be beached on a sandbar, lakeshore, riverbank, or island during the state of emergency.
"We insist that you watch social distancing, no large gatherings. Do the things we've asked you to do before, and we'll be fine," McMaster said.
The coastal-area legislator who represents parts of Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties said beaches were further behind.
“I’d love to see the beaches reopened, but practically, I think we’re probably three or four weeks, probably five weeks away from being able to isolate those at high risk and let folks get back to their day,” Goldfinch said, adding that the governor was “emphatic” in his stance on the beaches.
Goldfinch said the state didn’t want to re-open the beaches too soon, resulting in everyone rushing to the sand at once, and new restrictions limiting who could be on the beach could be difficult to enforce.
“If you completely open them with no restrictions, you get back into a situation where the beaches become too crowded for people to safely [socially] distance,” he added.
Several upstate legislators are also asking McMaster to reopen the economy sooner rather than later.
Republicans Stewart Jones, Jonathan Hill and Josiah Magnuson wrote to Gov. Henry McMaster last week asking him to take a different approach to dealing with COVID-19 instead of shutting down the whole state, which they warn could have dire economic consequences.
In the letter, the representatives said the state should just target those who are infected for mandatory quarantines.
“Additionally, rather than continue to shutter businesses classified as ‘non-essential,’ all businesses could be required to maintain strict social distancing guidelines as a condition of being open,” the letter said. “As we’ve seen recently, many businesses have enacted strict policies keeping stores clean, limiting how many shoppers can be in a store at a time, and distances between people. Many businesses in the market have the answers to these problems.”
McMaster said in a letter to senators that he could reconvene the legislature by late June, and that businesses would be up and running by then. He didn't give a timeline for when the state could reopen, but state officials suggested during a press conference on Thursday that it could be within a month.
"By the end of June we expect our economy to be humming and well back in business by then," McMaster said.
When the state reopens, Goldfinch and S.C. Rep. William Bailey, who represents North Myrtle Beach, speculated that life won’t go back to the old normal, and new restrictions could be in place.
McMaster said during his press conference that a group was being formed called Accelerate S.C., which will involve people from different industries including manufacturing, tourism, hospitality, and agribusiness.
"We will come up with best practices to get business humming again in S.C.," McMaster said. "I'd like to say we'll be wide open by May 1, but ... we want to do it as quickly as we can but as safely as we can, so we don't have a rebound and end up worse than when we started."
S.C. Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said they want to see businesses return in May.
"Our businesses want to come back, but they want to come back safely," Hitt said. "We will have outlines for our companies to help them understand exactly what they need to do."
Hitt believes tourism will kick back into gear.
"We believe we can make S.C. a safe place to vacation and people will want to come here," Hitt said.
Goldfinch said legislators are discussing the possibility of keeping some of the current quarantine measures in place for high-risk people, those over 60, for example, while letting other people move around more freely.
“There are talks to figure out how to isolate and quarantine the most-at risk so we can crank our economy back up. Would it be mandatory for those folks? I don’t know,” Goldfinch said. “If I had to guess and we do move in that direction, the people who are at high risk would be under the same quarantine restrictions that we’re under now. That would get the economy back up and running again while protecting the most vulnerable.”
Bailey said some of the safety precautions people are taking now would be “the new normal,” when the state reopens.
“It’ll be some hybrid of what we did before and what we’re doing now,” Bailey speculated. “I’m just taking a stab and a guess at this thing. I think we’ll see more mandatory mask-wearing. I can envision a South Carolina where there’s more room in restaurants per square footage.”
Hitt said safety measures would be part of "our new condition".
"We're going to have to learn again how to go into a restaurant, how to go into a bar ... we have to take this in an incremental way. Our businesses know that and they are ready for it," Hitt said.
Reporter Katie Powell contributed to this report.
(1) comment
The beaches are not "closed" as you reported!! Only the public access points are closed. You can still go on the beach by private access.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.