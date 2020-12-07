Superintendent Rick Maxey told the Horry County Board of Education Monday night that the district has opted not to offer rapid COVID-19 testing in the school district.
“When I heard about it, I thought it was a good idea,” Maxey said. “I have come to the conclusion we’re going to exercise our option not to participate in the program.”
Maxey said the S.C. Department of Education gave districts the option whether or not to be included in this vaccine distribution, recently announced by S.C. Governor Henry McMaster.
Before announcing his decision, he went over some facts on the program, including that written parental consent would have been required.
The Abbott BinaxNOW rapid result test is an antigen test, and would only work best when someone is symptomatic. School officials say that testing also can’t occur in the school’s health room, so an additional room only for testing would be needed.
Nurses would have to wear a face shield and surgical mask, full-length surgical gown and gloves to administer the test. After each positive test result, the custodial staff must clean the room then leave room unoccupied for one hour.
Maxey said his issues with the program included needing additional staff to monitor the health room, do contact tracing, as well as to verify parental consent forms. It would also require additional PPE requirements and custodial staff needs as well.
“This does not mean that I or any other staff member isn’t being cooperative as far as testing is concerned. We will make it available if DHEC wants to conducts a test,” Maxey said. “When it gets to the point that vaccine distribution becomes a reality, we would be more than happy to collaborate with DHEC to conduct vaccinations at school sites. We want to do what we can to help the community.”
Director of Health Services Tammy Trulove told the board that while the Centers for Disease Control said that some situations now exist where a 10-day quarantine will be acceptable instead of the usual 14 days, district health officials recommend HCS continue with November 2020 quarantine guidelines with 14 days.
Currently, HCS has 91 active COVID-19 cases, with 62 students, and 29 staff members testing positive.
Maxey referenced the district’s COVID-19 dashboard and noted that the District Office active case numbers (with 21 staff in quarantine) include transportation, facilities, and all multi-school employees.
Spring semester transfers underway
As of Monday evening, HCS officials say that 1,051 HCS Virtual students have applied to transfer back to brick-and-mortar schools beginning next semester.
“Today was a big day,” Maxey said.
Last week, emails were sent to parents, detailing the process for those that want to change their children from HCS Virtual to brick-and-mortar, and those in brick-and-mortar that want to change to HCS Virtual.
Any schooling decisions made during this time are absolutely final, according to the district. They plan to have schedules ironed out by the end of January, to officially begin the next semester February 1.
“Our goal is to have every student’s schedule accurate by Jan. 22,” said Chief of Student Services Velna Allen. “It will take us a little while after winter break.”
Allen said that some schedules could change, including students in brick-and-mortar who wish to stay there, and some teachers could possibly move as well.
HCS Virtual parents who wish to transfer their child back to their assigned base school will have to complete the form found in their email today by midnight on Dec. 14.
On Dec. 15, brick-and-mortar parents will receive an email outlining how to transfer their student to HCS Virtual, and they will have to turn in their included form by midnight on Dec. 22.
Those HCS Virtual parents who did not receive an email on Dec. 7 should email brickandmortarreturn@horrycountyschools.net before the Dec. 14 deadline.
Plexiglass progress and parent concerns
Last week, school district officials completed the installation of the first elementary school plexiglass setups in Aynor Elementary.
Chief of Support Services Daryl Brown said that tabletop plexiglass shields are also completed at Homewood Elementary, Kingston Elementary, and getting underway at Green Sea Floyds Elementary, Loris Elementary, Daisy Elementary and Conway Elementary.
The over $5 million project, funded by the S.C. Department of Education, is the latest in the district’s efforts to prepare for a return to five-day, face-to-face instruction.
School district officials say that no date has been set for the return of five-day education, beginning with elementary schools, yet. The district reiterated that parents would be given at least a week’s notice in advance of any instructional changes.
HCS parent Justin Yarbrough took to public comment to say he spoke with at least 1,300 parents who were against the idea of the plexiglass shields.
“I have an eight-year-old son who has seen it on the news and he was almost in tears,” Yarbrough said. “When I saw it on the news, the first pics I saw, I was furious. It just looked like a cage.”
He said he spoke with a number of experts on the matter including the CDC, DHEC, the Department of Social Services, state education officials, child psychologists and other early childhood development experts.
“When I spoke with DSS, I asked them ‘If I was teaching my kid from home and put him in a closet and made him wear a mask for seven hours, would you be coming after me for … endangerment?’ They said yes and I asked them what is the difference, and they didn’t know,” Yarbrough said.
He said he read that the CDC stated in November that they weren’t sure how effective plexiglass actually is in preventing the spread of the virus.
“It’s a fluid situation, it’s a horrible situation. I know you guys are trying to do the best that you can. This is wrong in my mind – in a lot of parents’ minds,” Yarbrough said.
Board chairman Ken Richardson spoke just before public comment to address some recent comments he received from the public.
“We’re all in this together. We’ve got to work with it … Let us do our jobs. We’re trying to do the safest thing we can do, the best way we know how to do it,” said board chairman Ken Richardson.
Departing board members honored
District 5 board member Janice Morreale and District 9 member Chris Hardwick were honored for their service on the Board of Education on Monday night during their last night on the dais. Morreale was bested during the recent primary by former County Councilman Howard Barnard after serving since 2013, and after deciding not to run for re-election, Hardwick will be replaced by James Edwards of Loris, after serving since 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.