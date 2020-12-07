Ashley Poston and Aynor Elementary School Principal Reggie Gasque talk in Poston’s classroom on Thursday. The school has had plexiglass in each classroom since Nov. 23. The state Department of Education is paying more than $4 million to install plexiglass in all Horry County schools as a step to return to five-day face-to-face classes. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com