Tara Knowlin grinned when she spotted the cluster of folks pounding on pots near the patient services entrance at Conway Medical Center.
The ER nurse even did a little dance, twirling with her Diet Coke as she walked past the clanking cacophony in the parking lot Thursday night.
For the six people making the noise, the moment was a simple gesture, a lighthearted thank you to the professionals caring for the sick in the era of COVID-19. But for Knowlin, who had just wrapped up a 12-hour shift of overdose patients, people with chest pains and responding to all the other unexpected tragedies that come through the ER doors, the act meant more.
The nurse’s father had a stroke at the beginning of the pandemic, so she hasn’t been able to care for him. Her mother, who made the pink cap she wore with her scrubs, hasn’t hugged her in weeks. Distance, however painful, means safety.
So when folks bring the hospital staff food, drive by holding “praying for you” signs or beat pots with a potato masher, that resonates.
“It makes you feel that people haven’t forgotten you,” Knowlin said. “It’s just nice to hear. Because it’s not an easy job to begin with, let alone now with all of this going on.”
The “pot banging” has become a new Sunday and Thursday routine for Judy Bowns, who lives in nearby Forest Lakes Estates.
“I can’t say it’s totally my creation,” she said. “Because I’ve been watching the news, particularly New Yorkers, come out on their balconies … and of course the people in Italy and all sorts of places, especially that have high-rises. And they bang away … So I thought we could do this. I mean, we don’t live in a high-rise, but we could come here and greet them leaving.”
The pot bangers timed their noisemaking with the shift change at the hospital. Beth Crow, a real estate agent who lives in Myrtle Trace, brought her small red fondue pot and a serving spoon Thursday.
“I like to be involved in activities that are helpful,” she said amid the din of dings.
Apart from encouraging the staff, the celebration gives the group a sense of unity. Crow felt the same way when the neighbors on her cul de sac walked outside to sing “Amazing Grace” together on a recent Sunday afternoon.
“You feel overwhelmed with everything going on,” she said. “And part of me feels like I live in a bubble.”
For about 30 minutes Thursday, Bowns used her favorite pasta pot to make joyful noise. Her husband George held up a repurposed ADT security sign with the words “Thank you” on it. And Lee Sutherland shook the cow bell that he once took to minor league hockey games when he lived in Baltimore, Maryland.
For the 80-year-old Sutherland, Thursday’s visit was personal. A month ago, he spent nearly a week at the hospital with a bleeding ulcer. He got caught in the middle of the coronavirus scare and had to take a COVID-19 test before he could be cleared for further treatment.
“[It’s a way to] thank the staff,” he said. “It’s what I was raised to do.”
Bowns said the demonstrations are as uplifting to those making the friendly racket as they are to the recipients of it.
“It goes both ways,” she said. “And I told all the people that I tried to drum up and get here, you won’t be sorry you came. When you see them smile or wave, you feel really pretty good about it.”
