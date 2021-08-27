Aynor Middle School will move to distance learning for two weeks as school officials grapple with a surge of COVID-19 cases, according to an email sent to parents Friday morning.
The switch to virtual education will take effect Monday.
"Our review of the district’s most current COVID-19 data indicate that Aynor Middle School’s ability to serve students has been negatively impacted both by the number of positive COVID-19 cases, as well as the number of staff and student quarantines," the email read.
Aynor Middle had 57 active cases of the virus, 52 in students and five staff members, according to Horry County Schools' COVID-19 dashboard.
The dashboard does not include the number of student quarantines, though Chief of Student Services Velna Allen said during Monday's Board of Education meeting they hope to have the manpower to include that data beginning sometime next week.
All AMS employees who are not under quarantine will report to the school building on Aug. 30 to perform their job responsibilities, the email stated.
"Teachers will deliver instruction via distance learning to their students. On Monday, September 13, 2021, regular face-to-face instruction of students will resume," according to the email.
The message also announces that all afterschool activities, including sports, practices and club meetings are canceled.
Families who will still need meals must call the Aynor Middle cafeteria at (843) 358-7100 on Aug. 30 before 10 a.m. to request meals for the duration of distance learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.