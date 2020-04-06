The Town of Atlantic Beach on Monday night unanimously voted to postpone the Atlantic Beach Bikefest from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Labor Day is September 7.
Town Manager Benjamin Quattlebaum said the town has been following state directives pertaining to the pandemic, including closing the beaches.
Quattlebaum said city offices have been closed to the public, although the city is still doing business with residents over the phone and online.
The announcement by Atlantic Beach follows Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson's announcement last week that they were planning to reschedule their spring rally to the second week in October. Individual bars are still free to market to Harley riders during the spring rally if the restrictions on non-essential travel, dine-in food service and large crowds are lifted.
Normally both festivals happen a week apart in May.
According an email from Horry County Emergency Management Director Randy Webster, all event permits to the county for events taking place during Gov. Henry McMaster's state of emergency declaration will not be approved, and all events previously permitted that occur during the state of emergency are now void.
