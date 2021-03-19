The Academy for Technology and Academics (ATA) will return to full-time, in-person schooling on Friday, March 26, according to a email release from Horry County Schools.
"Our goal for the completion of plexiglass installation for all high schools is the end of March," the email said.
While plexiglass will reduce social distancing requirements, HCS said, masks and face coverings will still be required in all school areas.
Information about the opening of the remainder of high schools will be forthcoming as soon as installations are complete, and the district said they will continue to adhere to their promise of letting parents have five days of notice before school instruction formats are changed.
If students are currently enrolled in the K-12 HCS Virtual Program, this message does not impact them.
Check back with My Horry News for more information on school openings as it becomes available.
