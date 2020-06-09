The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday announced 434 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 more deaths, bringing the state's cumulative case total to 15,228, including 568 patients who died.
Horry County saw an increase of 47 cases, and one more death. The county now has had 720 cases, including 33 who have died.
As of Tuesday morning, the state had 2,974 hospital beds available and 7,425 in use, which is a 71 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
Of the 7,425 inpatient beds currently used, 541 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Horry County's hospital bed capacity was 85 percent.
But DHEC officials said Monday that the state's hospital capacity wasn't out of the ordinary for a non-pandemic summer, and they weren't yet concerned about a surge. That comes with the caveat that in past summers, those beds weren't occupied by pandemic patients.
Conway Medical Center's average capacity in June last year was 78 percent, said spokesperson Allyson Floyd.
A capacity of about 80 or 85 percent is normal for Tidelands Health, which operates hospitals just to the south in Murrells Inlet and Georgetown, said spokesperson Dawn Bryant. Georgetown County's hospital capacity was 69 percent on Tuesday.
Even as new reported cases are trending down across the United States, South Carolina has seen an an uptick in new reported cases since the end of May.
Horry County has seen a consistent jump in positive cases over the last several days.
The county had 30 new cases on Friday, which was the biggest single day total to-date, at that time. Since then, the single-day case numbers have continued to increase, with 34 cases on Saturday, 48 new cases on Sunday, 58 new cases on Monday and a drop to 47 new cases reported on Tuesday.
Part of the increase is from increased testing capacity. For example, Horry County's first free public testing event was May 30, when Tidelands Health manned a clinic in Myrtle Beach to test over 1,000 people. Until then, local residents either had to schedule an appointment, or drive out of the county to go to a testing clinic.
But the spike is also occurring about two weeks after Memorial Day Weekend, which brought crowds of people the the county's beaches. In a DHEC media call Monday, state physician Dr. Brannon Traxler conceded that Horry County had become a "hotspot," due in part to people's increased mobility and reticence to follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks in public.
And public health experts have also worried that large protests against systemic racism and police brutality could also contribute to the spread of the virus. DHEC and other public health experts have recommended avoiding large crowds where the virus can easily spread.
DHEC, the S.C. Hospital Association, S.C. Medical Association and the S.C. Office of Rural Health jointly released a statement Tuesday pleading with people to wear masks and practice social distancing to stop the spread the disease, which can be transmitted by people without symptoms who are unaware of their infection.
"There is rapidly growing medical evidence that the use of face masks along with social distancing can greatly reduce the transmission of the COVID-19 virus in public spaces and places where people at higher risk of severe illness and death from this virus are likely to be present," the group said in the statement. "We must all commit to wearing face masks in public spaces — if we all wear them, we’ll all be protected.
"Since the beginning of this public health crisis, our organizations jointly committed to protect the health and welfare of all South Carolinians throughout this pandemic. We’re calling on you for your continued help."
As cases spike, test results from Monday indicate that the state may need to increase its testing capacity even more to keep up with the virus, which DHEC officials said has been spreading more in recent weeks than it has in the past, as indicated by the growing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The percent positive rate for 2,956 test results that came back Monday way 14.7 percent. According to DHEC, when the percent positive is high, it indicates more widespread testing is required, and a DHEC spokesperson said in an email that the bar for "high" and "low" is based off a 10 percent positive threshold from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In other words, a percent-positive rate of more than 10 percent indicates a need for more widespread testing to provide a more accurate picture of the spread.
DHEC estimates that Horry County, home to 720 lab-confirmed cases, may have more than 5,000 cases when accounting for patients who are asymptomatic or haven't been tested. Statewide, DHEC estimates there could be a cumulative total of almost 109,000.
DHEC is providing test kits for free mobile testing clinics throughout the state to increase its testing capacity. The agency has run more than 256,000 tests since the pandemic began.
Here are some upcoming free local testing events:
• June 9, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Tidelands Health at the Market Common, 2200 Crow Lane, Myrtle Beach
• June 10, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Tidelands Health at the Market Common, 2200 Crow Lane, Myrtle Beach
• June 10, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Conway High School, 2301 Church Street, Conway
• June 11, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Tidelands Health at the Market Common, 2200 Crow Lane, Myrtle Beach
• June 12, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. McLeod Health Center for Health and Fitness, 3207 Casey Street, Loris
• June 12, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Conway High School, 2301 Church Street, Conway
• June 13, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium, 1251 21st Avenue North, Myrtle Beach
• June 19, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Inlet Square Mall, 10125 Highway 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet
• June 24, noon - 6 p.m. Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital, 100 Water Grande Boulevard, Little River
• June 26, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Coastal Carolina University, 100 Chanticleer Drive, Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.