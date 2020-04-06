The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday announced 183 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total up to 2,232 confirmed cases across all 46 counties.

DHEC also announced four new COVID-19-related deaths, in Anderson, Horry, Spartanburg and Richland counties. The patients were elderly with underlying health conditions, the agency said.

The state now has seen 48 deaths connected to COVID-19.

So far, Horry County has seen 76 cases of COVID-19 and six deaths related to the disease.

DHEC on Monday released COVID-19 case estimates per zip code. While the county has 76 confirmed cases, DHEC bases its estimates on the possibility that for every diagnosed person, there are potentially nine others who haven't been tested.

DHEC estimates that there are 430 undiagnosed cases of COVID-19 in Horry County in addition to the 76 confirmed cases. Statewide, DHEC estimates there are 15,341 cases.

As of Monday, a total of 21,384 tests by both DHEC's Public Health Laboratory lab and private labs have been conducted in South Carolina. The DHEC lab has a test turnaround of 24 to 48 hours, but private labs may take longer.

Additionally, as of Sunday, 5,944 hospital beds in the state are available and 6,202 are used, but DHEC officials said Monday they were prepared to increase hospital capacity if needed. The state expects to see more than 8,000 cases at the end of its peak at the start of May.

DHEC urges state residents to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their homes to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Other steps that are encouraged are practicing social distancing, avoiding touching frequently-touched items and regularly washing one's hands.