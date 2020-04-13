Leanne Altman just wants her chorus students to keep on singing, and thought of a fun way to make that happen beyond the normal COVID-19 school closure classwork.
“During a class assignment where they had to sing for me individually and submit it, they kept asking if they could just not show their face,” Altman said. “Some of these singers are so good, but so shy.”
The Aynor Middle School chorus teacher began a Masked Singer contest of her own, in the spirit of the television show of the same name, which has celebrities dress in elaborate masks and sing without anyone knowing who they are.
Her sixth, seventh, and eighth-grade students will be competing against each other for cash prizes donated by local business Core 1st Realty, with the winners being revealed on April 24.
Each grade level will have a winner, then there will be an overall winner, she said, and there will also be prizes for most creative, and most original entry.
“I wanted to give [Core 1st Realty] a shout out for supporting these kids and helping me to keep them singing. I want them using those voices any way they can until we’re back together,” Altman said.
As of Monday, more than 20 of her students have submitted entries, and she is going to be downloading them all to YouTube so they can be shared with others after the contest is over.
Altman has allowed them to submit performances of them singing alone, or with family members, and said the entries have been so creative.
“Students have used paper, things around the house, costumes, animated emojis…some sang alone, some with family, and some even acted and sang,” Altman said. “It has been great and I’m excited about all that are coming in.”
Seventh-grader Kaleigh Williams was excited to enter the contest.
"The video was really fun to do. It gave us a chance to sing something we normally don't get to perform. The contest is a great idea because it gave those that don't want to sing in front of others a chance to shine."
Callie Brigman, an eighth-grade contest participant, agreed.
“We enjoyed the challenge, and my mom and I enjoyed the time spent together stretching our musical abilities,” Brigman said.
Altman said that she looked forward to this fun way to help improve her students.
“I think this will serve to make them stronger and more confident as singers in the midst of this absence from school, and when we get back together, we’ll be even better,” Altman said. "I miss them so much."
