Horry County led the state in unemployment claims last week, according to data release Thursday by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.
Fueled by the economic slowdown from the coronavirus crisis, 5,258 people sought unemployment benefits in the county. Charleston County had the second highest total with 4,183 and Greenville County was third with 3,265. Those numbers indicate people who filed claims, not those who have been approved.
Statewide, the number of unemployment claims jumped by 1,600% from the previous week, according to the state's figures.
“There’s no question this is all we needed to put us into recession,” Coastal Carolina University research economist Rob Salvino told myhorrynews.com last week. “It’s almost like a green fog of recession. … I’ve never experienced anything like this. I mean, 2008 and 2009 was one thing, but this is just a different type of feeling that really does touch every single person.”
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.