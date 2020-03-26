Unemployment map

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce released this map of unemployment claims on Thursday.

 Submitted

Horry County led the state in unemployment claims last week, according to data release Thursday by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

Fueled by the economic slowdown from the coronavirus crisis, 5,258 people sought unemployment benefits in the county. Charleston County had the second highest total with 4,183 and Greenville County was third with 3,265. Those numbers indicate people who filed claims, not those who have been approved.

Statewide, the number of unemployment claims jumped by 1,600% from the previous week, according to the state's figures.

“There’s no question this is all we needed to put us into recession,” Coastal Carolina University research economist Rob Salvino told myhorrynews.com last week. “It’s almost like a green fog of recession. … I’ve never experienced anything like this. I mean, 2008 and 2009 was one thing, but this is just a different type of feeling that really does touch every single person.”

Check back for updates.

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

I'm the editor of myhorrynews.com and the Carolina Forest Chronicle, a weekly newspaper in Horry County, South Carolina. I cover county government, the justice system and agriculture. Know of a story that needs to be covered? Call me at 843-488-7236.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.