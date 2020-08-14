The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Thursday announced 1,015 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 71 in Horry County.
The department reported 16 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, with 1 of them being an elderly individual in Horry County.
The statewide total is now at 103,880, including 2,106 deaths.
As of Friday, a total of 912,936 tests have been conducted in the state. Of those, 142,600 were positive, and 770,336 were negative.
DHEC reported 6,763 test results from Thursday, with 15 percent coming back positive.
According to the S.C. County-Level COVID-19 Data dashboard, Horry County has 548 hospital beds in use and is operating at a 81.9 percent utilization rate.
Of the 8,437 inpatient beds in use, 1,296 were occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Of the state's 1,549 ventilators, 520 were in use and 198 of those were COVID-19 patients. Of the 1,456 ICU beds in use, 327 were occupied by COVID-19 patients.
There are 129 mobile testing events scheduled through Sept. 29 with new testing events added regularly. To find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
In DHEC's release this week, officials showed new data that they say indicates local mask ordinances are helping to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Horry County made it through August thus far with less than 60 daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 until today's number of 71. The last time the county eclipsed the 100 confirmed case mark was July 28.
