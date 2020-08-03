The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Monday announced 1,105 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, including 45 in Horry County.
DHEC officials also announced 11 additional deaths linked to COVID-19. Horry County had no new confirmed deaths linked to COVID-19.
It brings the county’s case total up to 8,113, including 128 who have died. The statewide total is now at 92,404 and 1,721 deaths.
According to DHEC, of the 1,437 ICU beds, there are 1,121 in use – a utilization rate of 78.01%. Of those 1,121 ICU beds in use, 366 of them are being used to care for COVID-19 patients. Of those 366 COVID-19 patients, 224 are on ventilators. There are at total of 1,401 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state.
This past Wednesday, S.C. Governor Henry McMaster set forth a reopening plan for the state while also putting in place mandates to help slow the spread of the virus.
Beginning Monday, Aug. 3, business such as concert and theater venues will be allowed to open with some restrictions, as well as mandating restaurant safety procedures.
The following types of businesses, gatherings and venues are included in this opening: festivals, parades, concerts, theaters, stadiums, arenas, coliseums, auditoriums, amphitheaters, gyms, assemblies, concert halls, dance halls, night clubs, performing arts centers and race tracks.
As of Sunday, a total of 787,551 tests have been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Saturday statewide was 7,257 and the percent positive of those tests was 15.2%.
Currently, there are 133 mobile testing events scheduled through Sep. 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
On Saturday, Aug. 1, Tidelands Health completed its final free COVID-19 testing event at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium. Throughout the month of July, Tidelands Health had conducted four different free COVID-19 testing events across Horry and Georgetown County.
Residents can also get tested at one of 215 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
