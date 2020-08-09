On Sunday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 1,011 cases of COVID-19 across the state. In Horry County, DHEC reported 42 new cases.
The recent numbers bring the state’s case total to 99,713 and Horry County’s to 8,557.
DHEC officials also announced 18 additional new COVID-19 deaths across South Carolina, bringing the total to 1,949.
Two new deaths were reported in Horry County, according to DHEC officials. The latest numbers now brings Horry County to 150 confirmed deaths connected to COVID-19.
As of Saturday, a total of 843,241 tests have been conducted in the state.
“The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 7,653 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 12.9 percent,” said the DHEC release.
Currently, there are 126 mobile testing events scheduled through September 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
As of this Sunday morning, 2,269 inpatient beds are available and 8,157 are in use, which is an 78.24% statewide inpatient bed utilization rate. Of the 8,157 inpatient beds currently used, 1,378 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19. Of the state's 1,585 ventilators, 547 are in use and 219 of those are COVID-19 patients.
Yesterday, DHEC officials announced their new “Fight the Spread” campaign which encourages South Carolinians to do their part in stopping the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask in public, practicing social distancing, and getting tested.
“Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious,” DHEC said in their release. “This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else.”
DHEC also suggested that South Carolinians can avoiding group gatherings, regularly washing your hands, and staying home if sick in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Sunday’s announcement of 42 cases of COVID-19 in Horry County makes it the fourth time in the past week that the county has seen less than 50 daily newly-reported cases.
However, sometimes the county's new total includes cases that were previously erroneously attributed to a different county or state, causing the cumulative case total to rise more than it would have if only accounting for the newly-reported cases.
