The state Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday announced 951 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, including 33 in Horry County.
The agency also announced 53 new confirmed deaths connected to the disease in the state. No new deaths were reported in Horry County.
Horry County's cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is now 9,617, and 181 of those patients have died. The state's cumulative total is 126,792 with 2,877 who've died.
The state reported 6,389 COVID-19 test results from Thursday. Of those, 14.9% came back positive. The number does not include antibody tests. Since the pandemic began, the state has conducted 1,110,639 tests.
As of Thursday, Horry County hospitals were at 87% capacity.
On Thursday, DHEC Director of Immunization and Prevention Stephen White said the public health agency was preparing to roll out a vaccine distribution plan this fall, if a vaccine is available. White cautioned that there was no guaranteed date by which the immunization would be ready.
There are three vaccines being developed in the U.S. and undergoing Phase 3 testing, one of the last steps before the vaccine can be approved.
"We are all hopeful that one of these vaccines will help put an end to this unrelenting virus that spreads without symptoms, literally stealing the breath from our loved ones and neighbors, colleagues and friends, not just in South Carolina, but across the country and across the world," White said during a news conference.
DHEC has stressed the importance of wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding large crowds and other measures that help slow COVID-19’s spread.
The agency also recommends getting tested at least once a month if you are out and about in the community, around others or not able to socially distance or wear a mask.
Stay SC Strong urges businesses to curb the virus' spread in the workplace by following four major safety practices that can lower the risk of infection for employees, customers and clients and other stakeholders.
Tidelands Health is offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing every Tuesday in Pawleys Island and each Friday in Myrtle Beach.
The Pawleys Island testing is scheduled for 3-5 p.m. or until supplies run out every Tuesday at the Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Parish, 1633 Waverly Road.
The Myrtle Beach testing is scheduled for 2-5 p.m. or until supplies run out every Friday at Horry-Georgetown Technical College's Conference Center at 950 Crabtree Lane.
Each testing event will have enough DHEC-supplied test kits to handle 250 people. Pre-screening is not required.
Currently, there are 317 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. xx, and there are 233 permanent testing sites in South Carolina. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
