The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Wednesday announced 712 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 27 in Horry County.
The department reported 45 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, with 2 of them in Horry County.
It brings the county’s cumulative case total up to 8,669, including 156 who have died.
The statewide total is now at 102,974, including 2,057 deaths.
As of Tuesday, a total of 857,773 tests have been conducted in the state.
DHEC reported 3,627 test results from Tuesday, with 19.6 percent coming back positive.
Since statistics for COVID-19 testing began back on Feb. 10, there have been 67,500 total tests completed in Horry County, including antibody tests, with an average percent positive of 16.8 percent.
As of Wednesday morning, 2,121 inpatient beds were available and 8,261 were in use, which is a 79.57% statewide inpatient bed utilization rate.
According to the S.C. County-Level COVID-19 Data dashboard, Horry County has 515 hospital beds in use and is operating at a 77 percent utilization rate.
Of Horry County's 8,669 cases, only were 728 were hospitalized at the time of illness.
Of the 8,261 inpatient beds in use, 1,366 were occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Of the state's 1,568 ventilators, 524 were in use and 206 of those were COVID-19 patients. Of the 1,116 ICU beds in use, 333 were occupied by COVID-19 patients.
There are 145 mobile testing events scheduled through Sept. 29 with new testing events added regularly.
To find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
In DHEC's release Wednesday, officials showed new data that indicates local mask ordinances are helping to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“This new data shows us what we already knew, wearing face masks works,” said Dr. Linda Bell, S.C. State Epidemiologist in a release. “We’re strongly supportive of these local leaders’ initiatives that are centered on protecting the health and wellbeing of their communities.”
By July 8, a majority of the county put in place mask mandates or encouraged wearing facial coverings. According to the S.C. County-Level COVID-19 Data dashboard, Horry County has had 3,630 confirmed cases, with 811 of those coming the last two weeks.
Horry County has gone the entire month of August with less than 60 daily confirmed cases of COVID-19. The last time the county eclipsed the 100 confirmed case mark was July 28.
