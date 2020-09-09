The state Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday announced 250 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, including 14 in Horry County.
The agency also announced 29 new confirmed deaths connected to the disease in the state; no new deaths were reported in Horry County.
Horry County's cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is now 9,517, and 180 of those patients have died. The state's cumulative total is 124,097 with 2,800 who've died.
The state reported 1,744 COVID-19 test results from Tuesday. Of those, 14.3% were positive. The number does not include antibody tests. Since the pandemic began, the state has conducted 1,083,009 tests.
As of Tuesday, Horry County hospitals were at 80.1% capacity.
This week, state health officials announced a new pledge project aimed at helping the business community stem COVID-19 cases.
Stay SC Strong encourages businesses to curb the virus' spread in the workplace by following four major safety practices that can lower the risk of infection for employees, customers and clients and other stakeholders.
Click here to find out more about the initiative.
Tidelands Health is offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing every Tuesday in Pawleys Island and each Friday in Myrtle Beach.
The Pawleys Island testing is scheduled for 3-5 p.m. or until supplies run out every Tuesday at the Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Parish, 1633 Waverly Road.
The Myrtle Beach testing is scheduled for 2-5 p.m. or until supplies run out every Friday at Horry-Georgetown Technical College's Conference Center at 950 Crabtree Lane.
Each testing event will have enough DHEC-supplied test kits to handle 250 people. Pre-screening is not required.
Currently, there are 258 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 17, and there are 234 permanent testing sites in South Carolina. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
