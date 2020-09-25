The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday announced 647 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, including 29 in Horry County.

The agency also announced 20 new confirmed deaths connected to the disease in the state. No new deaths were reported in Horry County.

Horry County's cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is now 9,961, and 185 of those patients have died. The state's cumulative total is 140,056 cases with 3,114 deaths.

The state reported 5,832 COVID-19 test results from Thursday. Of those, 11.1% came back positive. The number does not include antibody tests.

As of Thursday, 1,334,630 COVID-19 tests have been administered across the state.

Coastal Carolina University will be hosting a free COVID-19 testing event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28.

DHEC reported 88.8% of the county’s hospital beds were occupied as of Thursday night.

State health officials recommend that those who are out and about in the community, around others, or are unable to socially distance or wear a mask get tested for COVID-19 at least once a month.

The testing allows public health workers to diagnose people who are asymptomatic and stem the spread of the virus, according to DHEC.

The agency has also advised folks to get tested if they've experienced any of these symptoms: fever or chills; cough; sore throat; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; new loss of taste or smell; muscle or body aches; fatigue; headache; congestion or runny nose; nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.

Health officials also say you should get tested if recommended by a doctor or health care provider; if you've been within five feet of others for more than 15 minutes without wearing a face covering, or if you live with or have been around someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19 or believes they may have the disease or have shown symptoms.

Currently, there are 338 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 31, and there are 257 permanent testing sites in South Carolina. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

This will be the final daily COVID-19 update, as MyHorryNews.com is shifting to weekly updates on Horry County's COVID-19 numbers.