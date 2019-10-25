Horry County man charged with possessing child pornography
An Horry County man has been charged with 10 counts connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.
Mark Avery Pierce, 47, of Little River was arrested by Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff's Office. Investigators with the Attorney General's Office, also a member of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that led them to Pierce. Investigators say Pierce possessed multiple files of child pornography.
Pierce was arrested Oct. 17. He is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
The Attorney General's Office will prosecute the case.
Attorney General Alan Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
Safety checkpoints
The 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network will be conducting public safety checkpoints this week in Conway.
These checkpoints are put in place to deter driving under the influence and aggressive driving.
They also help officers make sure drivers have valid licenses and liability insurance.
Carjacking reported
A Conway woman says at about 5 a.m. Saturday she went to a Ninth Avenue residence to drop off a friend at her mother’s house. While she was driving on Hill Street, she got out to speak with another friend.
At that point, a man wearing a black mask came up to the driver’s side window, pointed a black handgun at her and told her to give him everything. He then drove away in her vehicle, a 2013 Ford Fusion.
The vehicle was listed in a national crime computer.
Fight reported
Conway police say they got a report about a fight at Sam’s Car Wash on Wright Boulevard Sunday at about 2 a.m., according to a Conway police report.
They went there and found four, .300 Blackout spent casings near the entrance to the car wash, but they didn’t find any damage to the property.
Apartment rummaged through
A resident of Coastal Club Apartments on S.C. 544 told Conway police that she left her apartment at about 30 minutes after midnight and returned about an hour later when she found that someone had taken her Ray Ban sunglasses and their case. The policeman said it appeared that someone had gone through her room and rummaged through her drawers and her wallet. However, nothing was taken out of the wallet.
The front door had not been secured.
Burglary
When a Conway woman went to check on her daughter’s house on Seventh Avenue she found that the front window had been broken out, according to a Conway police report.
The resident planned to go through the residence to see if anything was missing.
Armed robbery
Two teenage residents of Converse Drive told Horry County police that three men robbed them at gunpoint taking money and personal belongings before driving away.
The teens were unable to give officers any information about the suspects, but said they had been hanging out with one of the suspects before that night.
The victims estimated they were out about $1,100 of property.
However, it appears from the report that one item valued at $500 was recovered.
Alcohol/drug incidents
■ A Conway policeman getting gas at the Circle K on Church Street says he saw a man who appeared to be stumbling around inside the building. When he went in to make sure the man was all right, he saw that he was having trouble with his balance, was slurring his speech and smelled of alcohol.
He was taken to Conway Medical Center where he was cleared for jail.
The policeman checked the Longs man’s record and found that he had an active warrant from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.
■ Conway police were called to check on a suspicious vehicle at Kershaw and Valor roads, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman found the car half in the road and half on the sidewalk with the engine running.
The report says the Conway driver smelled of alcohol and was slurring his speech. He refused to try field sobriety tests and refused to give a breath sample. He was charged with driving under the influence and taken to jail.
■ Emergency medical workers had already administered Narcan to an Aynor man when police arrived at the Conway Walmart at about 1:30 p.m. on a recent afternoon, according to a Conway police report.
Police say the man appeared to be unconscious and a Conway passenger outside of the car had constricted pupils, was sweating heavily, slurring his speech and had uncontrollable body movement.
EMS told police they found two syringes and a piece of tinfoil with powder on it in the vehicle. A Conway man was taken to Conway Medical Center for clearance for jail.
At about that time, the police report says the Aynor man was beginning to come around. He was taken to Conway Medical Center where he told police that he was doing a “rosy white”, but believed it was Fentanyl. Both suspects were given medical clearance.
The Aynor man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of narcotics and a municipal judge approved a charge of being under the influence of Schedule II narcotics. The Conway man was charged with being under the influence of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
■ A 15-year-old Conwayite was charged with trying to defraud a drug test after a case worker said he brought a water bottle holding urine that wasn’t his own to take his test.
The case manager confronted him about the suspicion. He initially denied it, but later admitted that the urine wasn’t his.
He’s not home
A woman called Conway police to report that the door on a Hiland Avenue residence was open and the resident was out of town, according to a Conway police report.
Police checked and found that the back door looked as if it had been forced open.
Police called detectives to investigate.
Dog-napping?
A resident of Racepath Avenue called police after she saw that her black and white pit bull that had been tied to its doghouse was gone.
She told police that she checked the neighborhood and didn’t see the dog and it wasn’t at the animal shelter.
Six days later, a neighbor told her that he had a video showing that at between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m., a black SUV pulled up at her home, took the dog and left headed toward U.S. 378. The woman told police she planned to get a copy of the video, but had been unable to because she and her neighbor work different schedules.
No threat
Conway police first got a report that a Conway teen at the PALM School on West Cox Ferry Road had made a threat, but the next day they decided that the report of a threat was not credible. They declined to pursue charges.
Vehicle incidents
■ An Aynor woman says while she was away over a recent night someone took her gold GMC Terrain from her residence on Highland Drive. She told police she had the only set of keys to the car with her.
Her landlord, who lives next door, told the victim that the car was on her property late the night before, but was gone by about 5 p.m.
The vehicle was listed on a national crime computer.
■ A resident of Carolina Road told an Horry County policeman that she believes her vehicle had been used from about 2 a.m.-3 a.m. on a recent morning.
A witness told police that his camera caught the vehicle leaving at about 2 a.m. and returned about an hour later. The policeman says he was unable to process the car because the victim had gone through the vehicle and contaminated it.
There was no damage to the car and nothing was missing.
■ A Myrtle Beach man who was at a Riverbirch Drive residence told Horry County police that a young Conway man came over upset about his friendship with a witness. The older man said the suspect took what appeared to be a crowbar and smashed two windows in his car, inflicting about $300 of damage. He wanted to press charges. The policeman says he went to the young man’s residence, but couldn’t find him.
■ A Conway policeman patrolling in the area of Taylor Square and Durant Street said he took note of a white SUV that turned onto Hemingway Street at just before midnight driving slowly down Taylor Square. He later watched the vehicle as it turned onto Hemingway Street and then headed toward Taylor Square. The policeman says he found the vehicle parked in the road on the wrong side, and a man wearing a gray hoodie was walking away from it.
The suspect told the policeman that his friend was driving his wife’s vehicle, parked it and walked to the back of the residence. However, the woman who lived in the house said she didn’t know anyone who might be associated with the vehicle.
The policeman then went to talk with the man to ask why he was there. When two more officers arrived, they checked the man to see what he had with him. They found Suboxone patches that had been prescribed for him, according to the police report.
The man then told police that his friend was driving his wife’s vehicle and he was a passenger in the vehicle. He said his friend got out, walked to the back of the residence and he waited in the vehicle, but he got out because he wanted to make a phone call. An officer then found the vehicle unlocked with the engine running. Police checked and didn’t find anyone else that might be associated with the vehicle.
They found that the man had no insurance on the vehicle and his driver’s license was suspended. He was charged with leaving a vehicle unattended. Because the man’s driver’s license is suspended, the vehicle was towed and he was released at the scene.
Under construction
A representative of DR Horton Homebuilders told Horry County police that over a recent weekend someone went into a house under construction on Coquina Bay Drive in the Conway area and took granite kitchen countertops and kitchen cabinets.
The construction manager told police the home was left unsecured. The loss was estimated at $400.
And don’t come back!
An Horry County police report says when representatives from the county’s planning and zoning office went to a residence in the Loris area, someone there told them they were trespassing and they needed to leave.
They left, but after that a person from the residence called the planning and zoning department and told someone there that if they came back she would use her gun to protect her property. She also asked that all of the photos of her property be deleted.
Three days later, she called back and said if anyone else came onto her property she would shoot them, “as she has the right to bear arms, and would bear them.”
Altogether they told police they had received about four calls from the suspect and one from her husband.
The report says no direct threat was reported toward the county employees, but the comments were made to the department in general.
An officer planned to follow up with the suspect.
Horry County man sent to prison for four years for child pornography
An Horry County man has been sentenced to four years in prison for child pornography possession, according to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.
Charles Jared Thomas, 32, of Conway pleaded guilty Monday to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree in Horry County in front of Judge Deadra Jefferson.
“Child pornography is repulsive and will never, ever be tolerated,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said. “The people who share and possess child pornography need to remember that our Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force works around the clock to find you, and we make arrests every week.”
In February and June 2016, Thomas sent child pornography via a file-sharing network to Special Investigator Kevin Atkins with the Attorney General’s Office. Investigators with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department also reported being sent child pornography from Thomas. After a search warrant was executed at his residence, additional child pornography was found on two of his laptops.
In addition to the sentence of four years in prison, Thomas consented to the forfeiture of the laptops and will have to register as a sex offender upon his release.
This case was prosecuted by Assistant Deputy Attorney General Kyle Senn.
