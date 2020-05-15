Motorcycle/deer collision
Robert E. Malloy, 64, of North Myrtle Beach died Tuesday night in a wreck on Water Tower Road, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Malloy was pronounced dead on the scene after the motorcycle he was operating struck a deer at about 8:10 p.m., just south of Long Bay Road.
The S.C. Highway Patrol also investigated the accident.
Vehicle collision death
Tara Anderson of Aynor, 47, died Sunday afternoon from injuries sustained in a single vehicle accident that occurred on S.C. 905 in Longs, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is the investigating agency.
Attempted murder
A Conway woman was charged with attempted murder after she argued with a tenant she had been renting a home to, according to an Horry County police report.
The incident began with a hang up call to police. The report says the woman said then that the man didn’t want to leave the location and the situation had been going on too long. She said he had left, so she didn’t need police.
An officer called her later saying that she would have to wait for the eviction process to put the man out.
The police report says she told the officer she was tired of the man’s threats and nothing being done about it, the police report says.
An officer got a call over his radio saying the man was at the Loris Police Department with bullet holes in his truck, claiming he had been shot at.
The man told the officer that the woman shot at him.
A witness told police that she went to the location and saw that the man had tried to burn the deck on the back porch, went inside and found him sitting in a chair drinking Fireball. She also noticed that the man had destroyed the bedroom furniture, and that’s when they began to argue.
She said the suspect called her and told her that police weren’t coming. The suspect and a second witness showed up and they all argued about the man leaving. She said the victim finally started walking outside to his truck, but still wouldn’t leave. That’s when she heard two gunshots and covered her eyes.
She says she grabbed an empty vodka bottle and hit the truck’s windshield and the tenant drove off.
The suspect was taken to jail.
A hole in his bedroom wall
A resident of Blain Lane told Horry County police that he heard what he thought was gunshots before going into his bedroom and seeing a hole in the wall near his bed, according to an Horry County police report. The man believes the damage was unintentionally caused by people who live in a home across the woods from him. He said he often hears shots that seem to come from that direction.
Hitting himself
When Horry County police arrived at Conway area home they found a man naked in his bathroom hitting himself, according to an Horry County police report.
The policeman says he could hear the man “smacking himself in the bathroom.”
The policeman says the man spoke extremely fast and was covered with sweat. His pupils were dilated and he continuously hit himself.
When he couldn’t find his clothes, he wrapped himself in a towel and was checked by emergency medical workers.
Someone at the location told police that he thought the man had taken some opiates because he was exhibiting signs of opiate use. The man was unable to remember parts of his conversation that they had just had, and he had problems concentrating on the tasks in front of him.
The report says while the man was talking with the policeman he never calmed down.
He was taken into protective emergency custody and taken in for treatment.
Man shot
An Horry County policeman was called to McNeil Chapel Road in the Longs section to check on a report of a shooting, and found there a man sitting on the concrete driveway with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to an Horry County police report.
The policeman says there was a woman there doing her best to render first aid and control the bleeding.
The officer says he made a quick sweep trying to locate a weapon or possible shooter, but found neither.
Once the scene was determined to be safe, emergency medical workers were allowed to come to the man, who was in shock and unable to give much information, according to the report.
He was taken to a hospital.
People on the scene told the policeman that there had been an argument earlier in the evening about shooting pool, but that it was noting serious and no one gave it a second thought. Others said they were inside the residence and didn’t see what happened.
Three counts of assault
A woman told Horry County police that she was standing inside of her open car door talking with a friend at a location on S.C. 90, when a man came up in his truck, according to an Horry County police report.
The man then told them they needed to move because he wanted that parking spot. The victims pointed out that there were several other parking spots and they would be finished in a minute.
The report says at that point the suspect used his vehicle to purposefully hit the woman’s car, causing the door to close on her.
The suspect then got out of his vehicle and approached a man who was there, who also tried to explain to him that there were several other places to park. He said the suspect then pulled up his shirt motioning toward his right side where he saw what appeared to be a knife. The suspect grabbed the handle and said he was “good with it”, which caused the man to move back with his hands up.
The man described the knife as a handled object located on the suspect’s belt and he believed it was a knife
A third person there said he was pumping gas when he saw the suspect come up and begin to make a commotion leaning out of his vehicle’s window. He got out of his vehicle and went to the man, saying, “I’m good with it…”, while reaching into his pocket. He said the man motioned toward his right front pocket. At that time, he told the suspect to calm down, and he pointed out again that there were other parking spots open.
The suspect then began to approach that man who said the suspect “whipped out his knife” and, using profanity, threatened to slit his throat.
He went back to his vehicle, closed the door and rolled up the window. The suspect continued to approach him, eventually coming close enough to him that he left hoping to diffuse the situation. He told the officer he didn’t actually see a knife, but the suspect had an object in his hand that he believed to be a knife based on the shape and the statements the man made.
The officer said the suspect began to become agitated when he talked with him. The suspect said he needed to get into the spot where the woman had parked. He said when she told him she would move in a minute, he tried to back into the next spot, but he accidentally hit her vehicle. He said the woman and man then started shouting at him. When the second man tried to get involved, he told him to mind his own business. At that point, he said he was done talking and that more questions could be directed to his attorney.
When officers detained the man, he said there was a knife in his watch pocket and he tried to reach for his pocket. Officers retrieved a gray-handled folding knife from the man’s front right watch pocket of his jeans. The policeman said he saw in plain view a black-handled item that appeared to be a baton, according to the police report.
He also saw what appeared to be a brown-handled knife beside the baton. Both items were taken as evidence.
He was taken to jail where he was charged with three counts of first-degree assault and battery.
Stolen gun found
An Horry County policeman says as he drove in the area of Bayside Avenue and Sycamore Street he came up behind a vehicle that crossed the center line at about 8:30 p.m. on a recent night, according to an Horry County police report.
The policeman says as he spoke with the Conway driver he could tell the driver was trying to position himself so the policeman couldn’t see into the vehicle’s cab.
The driver told the policeman that he had a handgun in his center console, that he had “smoked” and he had pills that he didn’t have a prescription for also in the center console.
Police then learned from Horry County Dispatch that the man was wanted by Horry County police for criminal domestic violence.
The policeman confirmed that the vehicle had been reported stolen. The policeman then found a clear plastic bag holding several pills of various shapes and colors, and a book bag that held a clear plastic bag holding a green leafy substance that the policeman believed was marijuana. The man also told the policeman that the pills he found were ecstasy.
He was taken to jail where he was charged with possession of a firearm by certain person unlawful; manufacture, distribution, etc. of ice, crack or cocaine and criminal domestic violence, according to Horry County jail records.
Alcohol/drug incidents
■ A Conway man’s behavior caused Conway Medical Center staff to call Conway police to complain about his disorderly behavior aimed at the nurses. The report says he was extremely intoxicated and smelled of alcohol.
Police say they had found the man earlier on Fourth Avenue in Conway. He was released to emergency medical workers after saying he wanted to harm himself.
The Conway police report says the man told them he had been drinking “a lot.”
He was charged with public drunkenness and taken to jail.
■ A Conway policeman says he found a man unresponsive in a vehicle with its engine running on Rivertown Boulevard at about 10 p.m. one night this past week.
The policeman says the man smelled of alcohol and told him he had been drinking and smoking marijuana earlier and had driven to that location from Green Sea.
The police report says when the policeman approached the man’s car the man had an open bottle of Hennessy in his lap, and inside the vehicle there was a green plant-like material consistent with marijuana on the center floorboard and console. The suspect performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken in for a breath test. He registered .08 and was charged with driving under the influence; driving under suspension, not for DUI; open container; and simple possession of marijuana.
■ A Conway policeman went to Beaty Street Saturday at just before 1 p.m. where he found an intoxicated man asleep and halfway in a portable toilet, according to a Conway police report.
The suspect had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. He had an open bottle of liquor beside him with a drinkable portion still there. The suspect was taken into custody and taken to jail on charges of open container and public drunkenness.
■ A Conway policeman says Saturday at about 7 p.m., he heard someone yelling “Help me” near the front door area of the Conway Police Department.
He found two men there. One wanted to make a complaint about a civil agreement, giving someone money for contraband and the transaction was not completed, according to a Conway police report.
The officer said one of the men was having difficulty talking, was slurring his words and was having trouble maintaining his balance.
He told the officer he had been drinking throughout the day, according to the police report.
He told the policeman that he had a “stem” in his pocket. He was taken to jail for public drunkenness and given a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.
The second man was also taken to jail on a charge of public drunkenness, and his bicycle was taken to the city shed for safekeeping.
■ Horry County police were called Sunday at about 10 p.m. to a report of a possible overdose, according to an Horry County police report.
The officer said when he got there the man had been revived and had run away.
A person there told police the man was slumped over a chair and unresponsive before she gave him Narcan and when he saw the medical unit coming, he ran. She said the man had overdosed before, and she had administered CPR that time, too.
Police tried unsuccessfully to find the man, but when they brought in the dog team and Horry County’s drone, they found the man on Greenleaf Drive. He refused medial assistance and denied overdosing. Dispatch told police there were two outstanding warrants for the man’s arrest. He was medically cleared and taken to jail.
■ Horry County police were called to an area between S.C. 905 and S.C. 90 in reference to assisting another agency, according to an Horry County police report.
Horry County medical personnel were called to an unresponsive male with someone doing CPR Sunday at about midnight. Two doses of Narcan revived him.
He told police he drank alcohol earlier in the day and also took a pain killer. He started feeling bad and walked to a neighbor’s house where he passed out.
He did not want to go to a hospital. Police then learned that he had an active warrant on a national crime computer and three more warrants out of the City of Conway. He was taken for medical clearance before being taken to jail.
He was charged with third-degree assault and battery; malicious injury to personal property, $2,000 or less; and violation of order of protection, according to Horry County jail records.
Shots fired
Four Horry County policemen were summoned to Mill Swamp Road in the Longs section where a man told them that he and his 5-year-old daughter were in the area of Timothy Road and West Shore Drive in the Longs area when about four or five bullets hit his vehicle before they were able to speed away to safety, according to an Horry County police report.
They went home and called police, who were given only a partial name and description of a possible suspect.
Police cased the neighborhood where a few residents who told them they heard shots, but didn’t see anything. Police went to the house where they thought the suspect might live, but no one answered the door. Police also checked the area, but didn’t find any casings or skid markings.
The police report says the victim was somewhat uncooperative and refused medical treatment, but his injuries were superficial.
Vehicle incidents
■ A resident of Coastal Club Apartments on S.C. 544 told police that sometime between 9 p.m. on a recent night and 9 p.m. the next night, someone took his 2003 Nissan, valued at between $5,800 and $6,800. He says the vehicle was locked. He told police the car had a crack in the front bumper on the passenger side, brushed silver American Racing wheels and a Nissan front emblem tag.
■ A Conway woman told Horry County police that someone went into her truck that was parked on Franks Lane sometime between 10 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. one day this past week and took an air soft gun, her wallet and other belongings. A friend found her wallet and other things as she was leaving the location, but the air soft gun was still missing when the police report was written. The victim told police her passenger door was unlocked, and she had a suspect in mind.
■ A resident of Brown Drive in the Conway section told police that someone went into her vehicle and took her wallet that had a number of items in it. She had a possible suspect in mind and she had captured the incident on video surveillance. She was advised to cancel her credit cards.
Disorderly conduct at CMC
Conway police were called to Conway Medical Center to check on a disorderly person complaint, according to a Conway police report.
Police say when they spoke with the security staff, they could hear the suspect screaming in a “loud and boisterous manner” disrupting the normal activities of the emergency room.
The suspect had tried to strike security staffers multiple times, according to the police report.
When police tried to speak with the suspect, she was screaming very loudly. She was charged with disorderly conduct and taken to jail.
Disorderly family member
A Loris area resident drew the attention of Horry County police after he went to a nearby home where members of his family lived and stood in the front yard yelling and screaming profanities, according to an Horry County police report.
The report says the man actually lived nearby with another family member, who also came to try to calm him down and take him home.
The police report says the man appeared to be intoxicated and was carrying a bottle of liquor with him.
The person who called police said the suspect came over and tried to start trouble with the people who lived there. They told police they told the man to leave several times, but he refused.
At one point, the residents pushed the man away from the stairs to keep him from entering the house.
Police tried to reason with the man and get him to go home, but he kept using profane language and, officers said, he could be heard by nearby residents, who were standing outside during the incident.
The man started to walk home, but then became aggressive and started to head back to the complainant’s residence.
He was charged with trespassing and public disorderly conduct, according to the police report.
When police took him to jail he asked to go to a hospital to be treated for a scratch on his neck. He was treated and quickly released.
Pointing a firearm
Conway police went to Green Street Sunday at about 30 minutes after midnight to check on a report of a weapon being pointed at a person, according to a Conway police report.
The victim told police he was in his parked car on a dead-end road when he was approached by the suspect, who pointed a handgun at him and told him he needed to leave the property.
The report said the young Conway man was able to give an accurate description of the model and brand of the gun.
Conway police went to the suspect’s residence and found him armed with a loaded handgun matching the description that the victim had given.
The police report says the man was taken to jail on a charge of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.