Woman’s body found
The body of a missing 61-year-old woman was found Tuesday in her Horry County home, authorities said.
Marianne Marsh lived alone in the University Forest community near Conway, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
She was reported missing in February.
An autopsy will be conducted, but information on the cause and manner of death will take 12 weeks to return, Willard's release said.
Marsh was last seen around 9 a.m. Feb. 14 near Birch Lane. Police and community members conducted multiples searches for her to no avail.
Officials have said Marsh had a medical condition that required medication and she typically needed a cane to walk.
The investigation into her death is active and ongoing, according to the Horry County Police Department.
“We appreciate the support of the community as we have worked through this case,” the release said.
Coroner identifies body found on the beach
The Myrtle Beach Police Department responded after the body of a man was discovered on the beach on April 13.
He was identified as Brice Tyler Smith of Clover, who died from drowning, Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said.
Around 5 p.m. on April 13, officers responded to the report of a deceased person on the beach in the area of 82nd Avenue North, according to Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest.
The coroner's office suspects Smith died three to four days before his body was recovered.
Edge said Smith was never reported missing. Authorities do not know where he entered the ocean.
The MBPD is investigating the case.
Alcohol/drug incidents
■ A Conway policeman found a vehicle in the median of Mill Pond Road near the Conway Recreation Center at about 1 a.m. on a recent morning
The Conway police report says the vehicle had been involved in a single-car accident. The driver was trying to leave, but couldn’t because his vehicle was stuck in the median. The report says the vehicle was severely damaged, primarily on the passenger side, but the driver didn’t appear to have any injuries and didn’t want medical attention.
The policeman said the man smelled strongly of alcohol and agreed to try field sobriety tests. He performed poorly on the tests and was taken in for a breath test, which he refused.
He was charged with driving under the influence.
■ A Conway woman with several recent alcohol-related charges was charged again at about noon on a recent day after police found her at the Food Lion on Main Street where she smelled of alcohol.
The Conway police report says the policeman looked for an alcohol bottle in her jacket, where she normally keeps it, the report said.
The policeman says he found a whiskey bottle with two straws in it. She was charged with public drunkenness and open container.
Conway police were called again Monday to a Fourth Avenue convenience store where the woman was asking customers for money and would not leave. Police found an open plastic bottle containing liquor. She was taken to jail on charges of public drunkenness, open container and solicitation.
■ Conway police were called to the Circle K on Church Street where they found a man passed out near the air pump. Three officers came at the same time where they quickly determined that the man had overdosed on an opioid.
One of the officers administered a dose of Narcan to the suspect, who then became alert.
Emergency medical workers checked him before he was taken to the hospital where he was cleared for jail. He was charged with being under the influence of narcotics and was taken to jail.
Vehicles incidents
■ A young Conway woman came to a meeting with a policeman in an Uber vehicle while the policeman was waiting outside of her residence for her to arrive, according to a Conway police report.
The young woman told the policeman that she parked her Rav 4 in front of her residence on a recent night and when she came back out the vehicle was gone. She told the policeman she left the vehicle unlocked with the keys in the driver’s seat, according to a Conway police report.
The woman signed a written statement and the policeman began entering the vehicle on a national crime computer listing.
When the policeman left the residence he came upon a vehicle accident that a Highway Patrolman was working at the intersection of Carolina Road and East U.S. 501.
The vehicle was crashed and abandoned in a muddy ditch. The policeman identified the vehicle as the one that had just been reported stolen.
The policeman went back to the woman’s house where he noticed that the suspect had mud up and down her pants legs. She also had fresh abrasions on her left arm.
The woman then told the policeman that she was driving her vehicle on U.S. 501 when she ran off the road and crashed into a ditch.
She told the policeman she left the scene. She had a friend pick her up and take her home with her.
That’s when she called 911 and reported the vehicle stolen.
She was charged with making a false police report.
She was released from jail the same day on a $10,000 bond.
■ Conway police were called to Walmart to check on a hit and run, according to a Conway police report.
A preteen’s father there told police that his daughter was bumped by a Loris man’s vehicle. The suspect was previously parked in a reserved parking spot before noticing that he needed to move.
The victim’s father parked his vehicle next to the suspect’s in an empty space. The suspect then backed out and realized the man had parked in the space he intended to move to, according to the police report.
When the young girl got out of the vehicle to go into the shopping center, the suspect returned quickly to the reserved parking spot. When he did he made contact with the girl’s right calf. The girl’s sister told the policeman she heard the suspect’s engine rev prior to his making contact with the victim’s leg. The girl told her father what happened and he tried to get the suspect’s attention so he could speak with him. The police report says the two men exchanged hand gestures before the father left the scene.
The policeman then asked for an Horry County officer to go speak with the suspect because he lives out of Conway’s jurisdiction and to ask him to come to the Conway Police Department to make a statement.
At the CPD, he told the policeman that he wasn’t aware he had made contact with the victim and was upset that the girl’s father had taken his parking place so he decided to leave to calm down. After speaking with the Loris man, the Conway officer called the girl’s father who said he hadn’t made a decision about pressing charges.
■ A resident of Westbrook Drive told Conway police that someone broke into his vehicle and took a number of tools including a Klein tool bag, Klein voltage meter, big wire cutters, two sets of Klein Allen wrenches, an impact drill, four batteries for the drill, Klein drywall saw, Dewalt safety glass and wrenches. He estimated the loss at about $460.
■ A West Cox Ferry resident told police his wife received a notice on her phone that alerted her that her vehicle was being tampered with, according to an Horry County police report.
The man told police he got his weapon and went outside where he found a man coming from his carport. He said he chased the man, but lost him near Bussey Lane.
He told police the man had gotten into one of their vehicles, but he didn’t think anything was missing.
■ A Conway man says he took two of his cousin’s friends to the Scotchman station on U.S. 501, where he left his car running with the keys in it while he was inside the gas station, according to an Horry County police report.
While he was inside, a backseat passenger, who is a North Carolina teen, took control of the vehicle without the owner’s permission.
She left the gas station and headed toward Conway. The Horry County policeman asked that other police be put on the lookout for the vehicle. The police report says following a brief chase and minor car accidents in the Conway area, police searched the vehicle and found a small bag of a green leafy material suspected to be marijuana.
The suspect was placed into the custody of the policeman for transport to jail.
The teen is charged with grand larceny, value between $2,000 and $10,000.
The police report says during an investigation the young girl provided at least two fake names to police, a Highway Patrol officer and detention center staff.
■ Horry County police patrolling in the Aynor section saw a silver convertible speeding in the area of U.S. 501 and Wisteria, according to an Horry County police report.
The officer says the car was traveling 80 mph in a 45 mph zone When the officer stopped the vehicle, he says he could smell what he knew to be the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
When the driver stepped out of the vehicle, the officer says he saw a small plastic bag holding a green leafy substance under the driver’s seat. When a young Florence man got out of the vehicle, the policeman says he saw a live round of ammunition on the floorboard where the man had been seated. When he asked if there was a firearm inside the vehicle, no one answered, according to the police report.
The policeman then found a handgun between the plastic panel and the seat on the passenger side where the young man had been sitting.
The policeman then detained all of the occupants of the vehicle. He located a magazine loaded with 15 rounds under the rear of the passenger seat.
The policeman then ran the serial number of the firearm and found that it was stolen. He charged the young man with unlawful carry of a pistol and possession of a stolen pistol. He kept searching and found another small bag of a green leafy substance.
The policeman then found an open bottle of patron liquor in the front passenger compartment. When he asked whose it was, the four suspects said it was theirs, and then they all said they had been drinking it, according to the police report.
A young Florence girl was charged with minor in possession of alcohol and a young Darlington girl was charged with violation of the ABC law. A young Florence man was charged with speeding, simple possession of marijuana and violation of the ABC law.
All four were taken to jail.
■ A resident of Azalea Drive told police he got home at about 5:30 p.m. on a recent afternoon. He unloaded some groceries and went into his residence leaving the vehicle’s doors unlocked.
When he went out the next morning he found that $30 was missing from his center console.
■ A resident of Fourth Avenue told Conway police that he went outside at about 4 a.m. on a recent morning to see why his dog was barking, according to a Conway police report.
He says he checked his truck and found that someone had taken his Remington 20-gauge shotgun and a hunting bag.
He later found the bag on a neighbor’s property.
Disorderly couple
Conway Police Chief Dale Long says he saw a woman pull a man’s hair in a fight in the rear parking area behind Groucho’s on a recent afternoon, according to a Conway police report.
A Conway policeman says the fight was over property and the man and woman were both engaged in it. The young Conway woman and young Aynor man were both charged with disorderly conduct and taken to jail.
More disorderly behavior
A Conway man was charged with disorderly conduct after the manager at The Rivertown Bistro told police he was inside of his building at about 3:15 p.m. on a recent afternoon where he was scaring away the restaurant’s customers, according to a Conway police report.
The responding officer said the man was gone when he got there.
The suspect was also identified as the man who had urinated on the wall of the Conway City Hall just before police got the call from The Bistro.
The man was charged with disorderly conduct and taken to jail.
Tools taken
Two Myrtle Beach men are listed as victims on an Horry County police report about a burglary at a home on S.C. 544 where construction caused the home to be vacant.
A person who complained told police that sometime over two recent days someone broke into a residence and took several power tools and other assorted tools. The Horry County police report says there was forced entry into the back door that appeared to have been pried open.
The loss was estimated at $1,000.
Possible roommate might have taken tools
A Longs man told Horry County police that he and another man had been making plans for the other man to move in and share his residence.
He met the suspect through a mutual friend, and the suspect had visited the residence several times before he came over to hang out.
The report says when the resident went to take a shower he thinks the man took about $2,700 of guns. When he got out of the shower, he found that the suspect had taken his handgun from the bathroom counter. At that point, he went to check his bedroom closet and found more missing firearms. He checked the rest of his house and his car and found even more firearms missing.
Multiple shootings
■ Four people were inside a home on Kitty Lane in the Conway section of Horry County at about 10 p.m. one night this past week when they heard what they thought were fireworks going off outside, according to an Horry County police report.
A woman inside the home said she noticed bullets going through her home, glass shattering and the home filling up with smoke. Another person there yelled for everyone to get on the floor. He said after the shooting ended he looked outside and saw a vehicle quickly driving away on Winter Rain Drive. The two said they hadn’t been living in the residence long and did not know why anyone would try to harm them. Police found shell casings on Winter Rain Drive.
A witness told police he was in his living room when he heard the gunshots begin. He looked outside and saw a vehicle driving by the home with one person inside shooting at the house. The police report says the officer found several bullet holes on all sides of the home and in the windows and walls inside the home, but no one was injured.
■ At about 5 p.m. that same day, police went to Hemingway Chapel Road to check on a call about a drive-by shooting, according to a Horry County police report.
A woman there told police that they were sitting on the front porch when she saw a blue car coming down the road and then started hearing gunshots. She and the other person got on the ground before seeing the vehicle leave headed toward Cates Bay Highway. The Horry County policeman says he saw multiple pistol shell casings scattered for about 50 yards along Hemingway Chapel Road.
The woman told police she had a suspect in mind. She gave the policeman a man’s name, but no one knew his real name.
A second woman told police she and the other woman were on the porch when they started hearing gunshots and got on the ground. She was just returning to the house when the policeman arrived because she was scared.
A bullet hit a third-person’s car. The owner of that vehicle told police he was sitting in his vehicle in the driveway when he started hearing shots. He said he saw a man he didn’t know sitting in the rear window on the driver’s side shooting toward them over the top of the vehicle.
No one was injured and the only property damage was the bullet that hit the vehicle.
Police were able to collect spent shell casings. Police think the suspects might have shot their own mirror during the drive-by incident.
■ The next day police were called to Lee Hucks Lane in the Conway section at about 10 p.m. on a report of shots being fired into a residence, according to an Horry County police report.
A person there told police she was inside the residence a few minutes earlier when she heard several gunshots. She also heard some of the bullets hit the residence.
She discovered that two bullets had entered the front side of the residence, just to the right of the front door. Two bullets traveled through an interior wall and into a bedroom, the police report said.
One went out of a rear window, and one hit the window and stayed inside the residence.
A third bullet hit the residence to the left of the front door and went underneath the residence. A policeman recovered shell casings from the road in front of the residence.
A witness reported seeing the vehicle, with one headlight burned out and at least three men inside, drive in front of the residence, turn round at the end of the road and head back by the incident location. That’s when a rear passenger on the driver’s side fired five to seven shots out of the window. The vehicle then headed to Hendricks Shortcut Road and on toward U.S. 378, according to the police report.
■ About two hours later, police were called to Food Lion on Main Street in Conway where they found a man, who had been shot in the area of Warf Drive and Highway 65, lying on the ground on the driver’s side of his vehicle, according to an Horry County police report. A second man was standing near him. Emergency medical workers were called, and they took the victim for medical treatment.
A second policeman told the responding officer that they had found a crime scene on Beverly Richards Street where several houses and vehicles, belonging to five victims, had been damaged by bullets. They reported finding a large number of shell casings on the ground. No one there reported being injured, according to the police report.
Damage was estimated at about $8,000.
