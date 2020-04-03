Dr. Jen Orthodontics announced earlier this week that they are officially taking applications for a new $1,000 scholarship they will gift to one of their patients headed to college.
“Giving back to our patients gives me joy,” Dr. Jen Butler said.
Butler runs Dr. Jen Orthodontics, which is connected to her husband Dr. Chad Butler’s Rivertown Dental Care office on Country Club Drive in Conway.
Butler said that now that their student loans are behind them, she wanted to do something to help.
She said she was blessed to receive scholarships when she started her college education in the early 90s, applying for many and being awarded some that allowed her to attend Coastal Carolina University.
After being accepted to dental school the loans started piling up, and she said she and her husband chipped away at them religiously for years.
“Students need all the help they can get with college tuition and fees exponentially increasing each year. I want this to be the first year of many, awarding the ‘Dr Jen Orthodontics’ Scholarship,” Butler said. “We don’t regret acquiring student loans as they helped us realize our dreams, but the reality of how much we paid in principal and interest was staggering as the years passed.”
She said this year’s seniors were really on her heart due to the impacts of the COVID-19 virus.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed all of our lives and deeply impacted the graduates of 2020. They are missing out on some cherished time and memories that only happen during this season of life,” Butler said. “I don’t want them to feel that ‘all is lost’.”
Butler believes if the students put their trust in God, brighter days are still ahead and all their dreams can still become a reality.
“Their graduation and life experiences will be different and unique – they can take this time to ‘dig deeper’, focus on the positive and reach what is truly important to them,” Butler said. “Will they look back with bitterness or with the ‘We made it!’ against the odds attitude?”
She said she is confident in this year’s seniors, and knows they will have a strong impact on the future of America.
“They will be survivors and way-makers, and know how to take negatives and turn them into positives,” Butler said.
She hopes that this announcement regarding the scholarship will help give her patients some positive energy to get through the “coronavirus blues”.
High school seniors interested in applying must be a patient on record of Dr. Jen Orthodontics.
Applications are available via their Facebook page or by calling their office at (843) 488-2526.
May 1 is the application deadline, and the recipient will be notified by June 1, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.