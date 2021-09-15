In honor of Irvin Smith’s long employment with the S.C. Department of Social Services, Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy declared Aug. 31, 2021 Irvin Smith Day in Conway.
In the proclamation, she wrote:
“Irvin Smith dedicated his life to assuring that Horry County families had their most fundamental needs met. His performance and promotions in economic services, coming in early to work and staying late, maintaining an excellent reputation among his peers, and his mantra to “err on the side of the client” are the products of a caring Christian heart;”
