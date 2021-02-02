Dwayne Carroll
Dwayne Carroll, 47, of Conway passed away Jan. 19 at home.
He was born in Wilmington, Del., to parents David Wayne Carroll and Sandra Lee (Austin) Carroll of Conway. Dwayne was the youngest of three siblings. He is survived by both of his parents; one sister, April Lynn Day (Carroll) of Conway; many aunts, uncles, cousins, three brothers-In-law and a great-niece.
Dwayne was predeceased by his older brother, Thomas Wayne Carroll; a few uncles; a great-aunt; and a sister-in-law.
He was very intelligent. Dwayne graduated from Conway High School, Class of 1991, and then went on to study at Coastal Carolina University for two years while majoring in biology. He decided to change his options and became a house framer. Dwayne also worked at many restaurants and really enjoyed cooking, but his passion was framing new homes. At times, he helped his father with lawn care jobs.
Dwayne was a perfectionist and took great pride in whatever task he performed. He helped everyone in the neighborhood. It didn’t matter what time it was; he never hesitated to help neighbors. He was even known to help his neighbors at 3 a.m. when they had leaky roofs during a hurricane! He was loved by so many.
As a teen, Dwayne loved skateboarding and had his own ramp. All of his friends came over and competed to see who was best. He had many hobbies and passions. He was fishing from the time he could hold a fishing pole.
On camping trips, he was up with the sunrise and often found on the dock fishing. Dwayne loved fishing, drawing, hunting, camping and exploring the great outdoors. He also loved going to Gatlinburg, Tenn., and fishing, hiking and exploring to find beautiful, serene waterfalls in the Great Smoky Mountains.
Dwayne had a great love for The Lord, his family, children, animals, studying religion and online gaming.
Dwayne will be greatly missed.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.