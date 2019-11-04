Eleven city precincts will be open Tuesday when city residents go to the polls to select three council members.
The candidates are, incumbents, Tom Anderson and Larry White, and challengers, Liz Gilland, Justin Jordan, Barbara Eisenhardt, Randy Alford and Alex Hyman.
Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy is also up for re-election, but she has no opposition in her race.
As usual, polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Absentee voting can be completed at the Horry County Voter Registration and Election Office, 1515 Fourth Ave., Conway through Nov. 4
Where to vote Nov. 5:
■ Coastal Carolina University, Wild Wing 1 and Red Hill 1 – Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2105 U.S. 501
■ East Conway – Conway Library, 801 Main St.
■ Four Mile – Bethany Bible Chapel, 1668 Four Mile Road
■ Homewood – Homewood Elementary School, 2711 U.S. 701 North (108 North Clemson Circle)
■ Jamestown – South Conway Elementary School, 3001 Fourth Ave.
■ Maple – Maple Baptist Church, 4500 Highway 65
■ North Conway 1 – Mary Thompson Building, 1009 17th Ave.
■ North Conway 2 – Conway Elementary School, 1011 Snowhill Drive
■ Racepath 1 – Conway Senior Center, 1519 Mill Pond Road
■ Racepath 2 – Whittemore Park Middle School, 1808 Rhue St.
■ West Conway – Horry County Government & Justice Center, 1301 Second Ave.
