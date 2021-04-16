Conway City Council members don’t all have the same priorities about how to fix Conway’s traffic problems, but they all know something needs to be done, it’s going to be expensive and Conway doesn’t have that kind of money.
“The biggest thing I see with the transportation study are the following,” Councilman William Goldfinch opined in his written answer to Conway’s transportation problems and possible fixes. “We desperately need another access across the Waccamaw River near Conway and, equally as important, we need to raise some of our existing highways that serve as manmade dams that back water up into Conway. Hwy 905 needs to be raised and culverts installed to facilitate more efficient water movement. The same is true of Hwy 501 at Lake Busbee.
“For thousands of years that entire area has been a flood plain, and then SCDOT dammed it up. I would like to see 501 raised so that water can freely flow under it and not back up thus flooding Conway. The appropriate design would serve for better traffic flow and reduce flooding.”
Councilwoman Jean Timbes just wants to be able to get from her Lakeside Drive neighborhood to the other side of town.
“First of all, I think that we have just about overdone ourselves with population coming through Conway,” she said, adding that Main, Laurel and Elm streets, Sixteenth and Ninth avenues are always busy.
She says if she doesn’t go to a stoplight, she can’t get away from her side of town.
“It’s ridiculous,” she said.
She says that having a few left turns for people coming off of the Main Street Memorial Bridge might help.
Timbes says she went to Columbia for the Conway City Council’s recent budget retreat and noticed that Columbia has many more people than Conway does, but its traffic isn’t nearly as bad as Conway’s.
Based on her view of Columbia, she said, she’d like for Conway to have a few buses or, even better, a trolley.
“I just think Conway’s getting big enough now that we need some kind of ability to travel short distances,” she said.
One of her concerns is that many of the people who are relocating to Conway are retirees.
“It’s not like we’ve got people that are able bodied in all these cars,” she said pointing to her own knee problems.
“We can’t walk four blocks to get somewhere, I wish I could. It’s not a lack of wanting to. It’s a lack of being able to,” she said.
She thinks much of the transportation plan is wishful thinking, but she said, ”I think if you don’t dream it, you don’t ever get it, so yes, you have to put out more than you really anticipate that you’ll get…It’s not unrealistic to reach for the sky, but I think we’re going to be a while getting it,” she said.
She says the plan is looking at coming years, probably into 2030-something.
“That’s a long time and there are going to be so many changes that it’s not even going to be recognizable, I think. Conway’s just bouncing along. If you don’t believe it, ride out in the county and see all these little houses,” she said.
Councilman Alex Hyman says there is only so much control Conway’s council can exert, and much of the plan will depend on the S.C. Department of Transportation.
Much of Conway’s congestion is being influenced by state roads including U.S. 501, S.C. 90 and S.C. 905.
He said seasonal traffic is already here and it’s only going to get worse. He blames much of that on the area’s population growth.
He thinks S.C. 22 and S.C. 31 are underutilized.
“I don’t know maybe a lot of people who are going to the beach are used to using 501 and not using 22 and 31. I think those were built with the thought that they would alleviate the traffic,” he said.
He said on a recent Sunday as he and his family were heading home from church they considered stopping to pick up lunch, but they decided it wasn’t worth fighting the traffic so they just went home to eat.
He points to Ninth, Twelfth and Sixteenth avenues at Main Street as all dangerous intersections.
“The more congested 501 gets, the more people try to cut around to International and that puts a ton of traffic on Fourth Avenue. That shouldn’t be. We see it a good bit coming down Elm Street, coming down Laurel Street,” he said, adding that those roads run through primarily neighborhoods.
As a new council member, he said, he doesn’t know how much of the transportation plan to expect to see done.
“I’m cautiously optimistic,” he said. “It’s just a matter that so frequently we have these ideas and things that we want to do, but these are not things we can do on our own.”
However, he said, he’s glad to know that the city isn’t the only group looking at these problems.
Councilman Larry White believes that some adjustments to Main Street’s traffic lights at certain times of day might help some of the congestion on that street.
He calls the traffic light adjustments a first step, adding that 501 business needs to be widened. He has thought of sending traffic to S.C. 905 perhaps using a crossover from 90 to 905, but realizes that makes 905 more troublesome.
He says anything that’s done negatively impacts somebody, pointing to plans for Perimeter Road and how disruptive it is stacking up to be for families that have lived along its path for generations.
One of his pet projects is U.S. 701 and Janette Street, a project that is listed in the city’s Transportation plan. He believes at this point that it isn’t funded.
“Why make it a priority if you’re not going to fund it?” he asked.
