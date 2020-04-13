The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday announced 127 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 13 in Horry County, bringing the statewide total up to 3,439.
DHEC announced five more deaths connected to the virus, bringing South Carolina’s COVID-19-related death tally up to 87. All the deaths were from elderly individuals with underlying health issues in Aiken, Beaufort, Greenville and Kershaw counties. Greenville accounted for two of the deaths.
Horry County now has 147 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths related to the disease. Accounting for people who aren't diagnosed, DHEC estimates there could be more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 in the county.
To see DHEC's map of COVID-19 cases by zip code, click here.
The agency said they expect South Carolina to see almost 2,000 new cases per week by early May, and are projecting about 8,600 cases of COVID-19 by May 2.
A total of 32,764 tests have been administered by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs in the state.
As of Monday morning, 5,748 hospital beds were available and 5,908 were in use.
South Carolina residents are urged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The public is also encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently-touched items and regularly washing one’s hands.
