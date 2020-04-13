Your local school’s Head Start program, school lunch programs, food stamps and housing aid for the elderly: the 2020 census responses help determine funding for all of these different programs.
The census, done once every ten years, counts the number of people in each, city, county and state, helps determine how $675 billion in federal funds is allocated and whether any areas get new congressional seats.
“Without this funding, these programs won’t be funded as they’ve been funded in the past," said the Rev. Tim McCray, a community outreach coordinator with the South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs. “There’s a lot of data out of the census that’s being used to draw different things into these communities.”
But South Carolina’s response rate has been abysmal. As of Sunday, Less than 44 percent percent of people had responded to the census either online or by mail, ranking the Palmetto State 41st in the nation in participation. Within South Carolina, Horry County was ranked 40th out of 46 counties, with a response rate of less than 36 percent.
The COVID-19 pandemic will delay responses even more. The timelines for volunteers to go out and physically talk to people who haven’t responded has been pushed back, and the census announced Friday that it was implementing social distancing measures in its call centers, meaning people taking the census over the phone would have to wait longer to speak to someone.
The Commission for Minority Affairs has partnered with the U.S. Census Bureau to ensure that minority populations - historically under-counted groups - are accurately counted.
“We’ve been out there in the communities and building these relationships, not only in Horry County but the whole Pee Dee area,” said McCray.
Thursday was initially going to be the first day that census workers began following up with in-person visits to households that hadn’t responded, but that scheduled has been pushed back to May 28 through August 14.
And mobile assistance, where census bureau staff would set up at community centers and grocery stores to sign folks up, has also been pushed back. It was scheduled to start at the end of March, and now is scheduled to start on April 13.
“We were looking at employing 1,200 workers to work this county,” McCray said. “I’m hearing that they might push it back to July to get people out and about. We were planning on hosting a lot of different events. There was some money set aside for local churches to apply for small mini grants. And in that, they would make sure they got the word out to the congregation.”
One way people can still respond without a long wait and without filling out and mailing a form is by taking the census survey online.
[You can get counted online by clicking here.]
But some of the folks McCray is trying to reach don’t have easy access to the internet.
“So from May through July, census-takers will be visiting households who haven’t responded yet,” McCray said, referring to the current timeline. “They’ll have laptops and they can help you apply.”
