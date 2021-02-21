Alice Faye Godbolt
Graveside services for Alice Faye Godbolt, 91, will be held Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. in Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Billy Carroll and the Rev. Eugene Baker officiating.
Mrs. Godbolt, wife of the late Hartford Godbolt, passed away Feb. 20 in Conway Medical Center.
Born Sept. 29, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Ned and Elvie Cook Hughes. She was also predeceased by two brothers and one sister. Mrs. Godbolt was a member of Calvary Freewill Baptist of the Pentecostal Faith Church in Nichols where she served as a Sunday School teacher.
Mrs. Godbolt retired from Loris Hospital as a nurse after many years of service.
She is survived by her children, Betty Shelley of Longs, Linda Johnson (Clint) of Galivants Ferry, Douglas Godbolt (Deborah) of Aynor, Audrey Godbolt of Little River and Mickie Godbolt of Spartanburg; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Mrs. Godbolt’s memory to Calvary Freewill Baptist of the Pentecostal Faith Church, 8651 Calvary Road, Nichols, SC 29581.
Please remember to wear a mask and practice all social distancing guidelines.
Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor, 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor is handling arrangements.
