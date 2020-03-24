Coast RTA will eliminate some midday trips because the bus service is seeing fewer riders as the Grand Strand deals with the impact of the coronavirus crisis, according to a news release.
"Peak hour service will remain unchanged so there will be little impact for most commutes," Coast's release said. "No changes will be made to our paratransit service."
These changes will take effect Wednesday:
• On Route 7, there will be no 11 a.m. trip from Conway to Myrtle Beach. There will also be no 10 a.m. and noon trips on this route from Myrtle Beach to Conway
• On Route 15N, there will be no outbound trips at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. from the Myrtle Beach Transfer Center
• On Route 15S, there will be no outbound trips at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 5 p.m. from the Myrtle Beach Transfer Center
"Coast RTA is also continuing our efforts to avoid full loads on our system in an effort to maximize social distancing," the release said. "We will have extra buses in place to add service on routes where we are experiencing large loads. Our goal is to avoid loads of 20-25 or higher, especially on our longer commuter runs to/from inland points in Georgetown (Routes 16 and 16X) and Horry Counties (Routes 1, 7 and 7X). We ask that any customers who are sick to stay home."
For additional updates, check the bus service's Facebook and Twitter accounts, the organization's website, www.ridecoastrta.com, and the Coast RTA Ridetracker App. Customers can also call the customer service department at 843-488-0865.
"We will continue to do our best to keep our service rolling so that the public can access employment or other critical services," the release said.
