Connie F. Johnson
GALIVANTS FERRY-A graveside service for Connie F. Johnson, 67, will be held Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. in Sandy Plain United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Chris Johnson officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.
Ms. Johnson passed away Jan. 30 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born April 2, 1953, in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Arie Wiggins Perritt.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Virginia Perritt, Bonnie Perritt, Emma Mae Perritt King and Alma Ruth Perritt.
Connie enjoyed dirt track and go cart racing, crafts and spending time with family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Ms. Johnson is survived by her children, Johnny Johnson (Jamie), Jeffery Johnson (Nicole), Anthony Johnson (Brandy) Jerry Grice, Tonya Stroud (Lennon) and Wendy Calhoun (Dustin); sisters, Doris Parker, Judy James, Mildred Todaro and Jewel Pye; 14 grandchildren and her best friend, Harold Johnson.
Due to CDC regulations, social distancing and face masks are required.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
