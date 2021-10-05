Mark your calendars for the Harvest Home Weekend Festival at Brookgreen Gardens Oct. 2 and 3.
As it did last year, Covid will prevent hay rides, but all the other fun events will still be part of the event.
The hayrides, marketing director Lauren Joseph said, put people in closer proximity than is covid safe.
The weekend event is free with admission to Brookgreen and $20 for adults who are not members. Non-member children from 4-12 are $10 and children younger than 4-years-old are free.
The pumpkin patch is always fun for the family and the younger crowd specifically looks forward to the hay maze. The maze is a fairly new event that has been so well received, it will definitely be continued.
The pumpkin decorating is $5 for the small pumpkin and $9 for the large one, while supplies last.
The Mystery Scarecrow Making involves individually prepared kits and for $5, guests can take their scarecrows home. If the children don’t want to use a prepared kit, they are welcome to dress their scarecrow in garb brought from home.
Food vendors will be on hand as well.
And, Joseph said Not So Spooky Swamp Adventures will give boat rides through the rice fields and will include a history of the animals and nature seen through those fields. It is, she said, a guided tour on a boat.
There’ll be lots of entertainment at the event including Alabama Theatre favorite Greg Rowles.
The weekend started close to 20 years ago as a one-day event but people enjoyed it so much, it was expanded to two days. It is, Joseph said, one of Brookgreen’s biggest fall events.
Brookgreen Gardens is at 1931 Brookgreen Drive in Murrells Inlet. The phone number is 843-235-6019.
Tickets are also available for Brew at the Zoo Sasturday Nov. 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The fund raiser for The Friends of Brookgreen Gardens features more than 30 regional and national craft beer and live entertainment from the Paul Grimshaw Band.
For more information about the Harvest Home Weekend Festival, visit www.brookgreen.org.
