Okay, we missed National Stay Away from Seattle Day on Sept. 16, but there are lots more holidays this month, equally curious.
That day, by the way, was so named by Seattle residents sick of tourists.
Not the most hospitable holiday but certainly understandable to anyone who lives in a tourist area.
Most of us missed quite a few of the 263 – yes, 263 – September holidays that include National Blueberry Popsicle Day and National No Rhyme Nor Reason Day.
That one, by the way, is the day to say words that rhyme with nothing – like ‘orange’ – and it’s a day to do things for no reason at all.
Of course, most of us do that every day, but didn’t know it was something to celebrate.
How many of us would like to celebrate National Be Late for Something Day on Sept. 5 when we’re not only allowed but encouraged to just not show up on time?
Another Look Unlimited Day passed without a fuss on Sept. 7 but it shouldn’t have.
It’s a good day to look through your things, decided what you can live without, and donate, donate, donate.
Tuesday Telephone Day, reserved for the day after Labor Day, is when there are more business calls made than any other day of the year.
That’s because fewer people than usual work on Labor Day and there are simply more calls to return the next day than other times.
I don’t think that negates there being more phone calls made on Mother’s Day than any other day of the year.
There’s still time to observe Time’s Up Day on Sept. 18. That’s a wonderful day to make up with people you’ve argued with and fix relationships that need mending. Time is up to be angry, upset or difficult!
National Rice Krispies Treats Day is what it sounds like – a day to pay homage to those wonderful little snacks we used to make for our kids and call it “baking.”
In other word,s there are still all kinds of special days coming at us this month including National Salami Day, National Meow Like a Pirate Day and National Redhead Appreciation Day.
I’ll try to remember those – I’m still beating myself up for forgetting Beyonce’s birthday on Sept. 5.
