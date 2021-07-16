I was married, having babies and wearing underwire underwear during the whole Gloria Steinem feminist thing.
As much as I had the time to understand it, I was on board…the genders were different but equal. They had different roles, different goals and different souls but ultimately, they were the same, just not like each other.
Allow me to go into a rage after the fact. I just learned that women could not get credit cards without their husband’s co-signing until 1974.
I was 27. I could drive. I could vote. I could help produce humans. But I couldn’t get a credit card because I was a mere woman.
JFK no doubt thought he was doing a good thing in 1962 when he appointed Eleanor Roosevelt as chairwoman of the Commission on the Status of Women. But on TV, in front of the whole world, he said, “We want to be sure that women are used as effectively as they can be to provide a better life for our people, in addition to meeting their primary responsibility, which is in the home.”
There was no way an unmarried woman could get a credit card, and a married woman needed her husband’s signature to back her. *!#@ GULP. The Equal Credit Opportunity Act of 1974 changed that.
Birth control was not a woman’s prerogative back then unless pregnancy would cause “severe distress.” The birth control pill was still illegal in some states and if it was prescribed, it was only prescribed to married woman. After all, it was considered by some folks to be immoral and to promote prostitution.
Women could actually be fired from a job because they got pregnant and that didn’t change until the Pregnancy Discrimination Act of 1978. 1978!
When it became common knowledge that women earned 59 cents for every dollar a man earned, an amendment in the Civil Rights Act of 1964 made it illegal to discriminate on the basis of gender.
Today women earn 78 cents for every 100 cents a man earns.
Women were not allowed to attend Harvard until 1977 when it merged with Radcliffe, which was an all-female school. Women couldn’t attend Princeton or Yale until 1969.
Yes, Cornell had been accepting female students under special circumstances since 1870 and the University of Pennsylvania allowed women since 1876.
Females were also banned from serving on a jury in every state except Utah until 1973. See, that would take her away from her primary role as housewife. Also, women were considered too sympathetic to be objective and too fragile to be exposed to some of the details of court cases.
And, until 1973, women could only serve as nurses or support staff in the military.
Women couldn’t get health insurance for the same cost as men until sex discrimination was illegal in that world 11 years ago.
And before 1880, the consensual age for sex was 10 or 12 in most states except for Delaware where it was 7.
And of course, women couldn’t vote until a little more than 100 years ago.
I admit we may have gone overboard in trying to correct this gender thing. Yes, women can vote and control their own bodies and sit on juries and get credit cards and serve in the military and kick and scream when they’re not treated equally at their jobs.
But now there’s controversy about if and when people get to choose their own gender. I’ve come to this party late but there’s no doubt about it…choosing a gender would have been a tougher decision before the good ol’ 1970s.
