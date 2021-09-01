Whether you’re buying, selling, need an appraisal or just want to talk coins, there’s no appointment necessary at Coin Galleries of Myrtle Beach.
Owned by friends Brad Johnson and Joe LaBarbera, the business opened Oct. 1 at 981 Hackler St. in The Market Common. It’s open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Saturday and closed Sunday.
The phone number is 843-385-4011.
Locals now, Johnson lives in Carolina Forest and LaBarbera lives in The Market Common.
“I love the location,” Johnson says about why the coin experts chose The Market Common for their business.
“I love the quality of everything that goes on in The Market Common. It’s a great area. It’s safe.”
Johnson says, “We buy anything silver, palladium, or platinum, rare coins, bullion silver and gold.”
They also buy jewelry, even if it’s broken.
And, he says, they buy and sell memorabilia, especially sports, political, NASCAR and movie star related items.
The coin industry has been affected by Covid in a positive way.
“People stayed home and got stimulus money and the coin business has been pretty strong this past year,” Johnson says, adding, “On the other side of the coin, there are a lot of people in financial difficulties and there’s more selling going on to raise cash to pay bills.”
A current customer trend is the purchase of silver coins such as American Eagles, Canadian Maple Leaf and Apmex bars.
“It’s all silver,” Johnson says. “That’s the majority of what we’re selling here.”
When they buy, Johnson says Coin Galleries of Myrtle Beach generally pays their customers more than most dealers because they have contacts all over the country.
Both Johnson and LaBarbera have been in this industry close to 40 years. They’ve both owned individual stores and they’ve both worked for grading services.
The best advice Johnson gives is, “If you’re not sure what something is worth, don’t do something crazy. Come in and check.”
The businessmen prioritize listening to their customers, and giving them their time.
“There are no employees, customers deal with the owners and we’re available when they need us,” Johnson says.
The numismatist says he has offered $500 for something a customer was going to throw away.
“You never know what something’s worth,” he says.
