Chris Martin
Funeral services for Chris Martin, 56, will be held Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. B.J. Hucks officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Martin passed away Sept. 7.
Born in Conway, he was a son of Mary Johnson Martin Camp and the late James Whiteford Martin. He was a member of Horry Baptist Church.
Mr. Martin was predeceased by his wife, Patricia "Patty" Sessions Martin.
Surviving are two daughters, Amber Martin of Conway and Krista Kufen (Jason) of Conway; one brother, Jimmy Martin (Angie) of Conway; one sister, Carolyn Hearl (Anthony) of Conway; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sept. 10, from 2 p.m.- 4 p.m.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.