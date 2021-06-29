Ronald Lemay
Ronald Lemay, 71, of Barefoot Resort in North Myrtle Beach passed away June 15 at his residence.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Andrew S. Branch
Andrew S. Branch, 39, of Plantation Point in Myrtle Beach passed away at his residence June 18.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Jeanette P. Melton
Jeanette P. Melton, 78, of Lake City passed away June 28 at home with her family by her side.
Arrangements are pending at this time.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Frank Cwikla
Frank Cwikla, 76, of Conway passed away June 27 at home with his family by his side.
Arrangements are pending at this time.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Edward D. Setser
Edward D. Setser, 55, passed away June 15.
Arrangements are pending.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Michael Aultice
Michael Aultice of the Market Common community of Myrtle Beach passed away June 14.
Arrangements are pending.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Michael P. Higgins
Michael P. Higgins, 47, of Loris passed away early on June 13 in McLeod Loris Hospital with family by his side.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Nancy Bowden
Nancy Bowden, 77, of Myrtle Beach passed away June 12 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach with family by her side.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Patty Lou Ulrich
Patty Lou Ulrich, 76, passed away June 11.
Arrangements are pending.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Richard Carl Sparks Jr.
Richard Carl Sparks Jr., 53, of Myrtle Beach passed away June 10 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center with his family by his side.
Arrangements are pending.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Kerry Clifford Sherlock
Kerry C. Sherlock, 47, of St. Clair Shores, Mich., passed away June 8 in Grand Strand Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Walter J. Zambricki
Walter J. Zambricki, 64, of Conway passed away June 6 at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Frederick S. Glover
Frederick S. Glover, 68, of Myrtle Beach passed away June 5 at his residence with family by his side.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Charles Andrew Towsley Jr.
Charles Andrew Towsley Jr., 53, of Surfside Beach passed away June 4 in Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Zakian Parker
Arrangements are pending for Zakian Parker.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Mary A. Kelsey
Mary A. Kelsey, 72, passed away June 1.
Arrangements are pending.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Patricia Diane Amick
Patricia Diane Amick, 57, transitioned from this life to life everlasting in paradise June 1 from Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
Timothy Vincent
Timothy Vincent, 71, of Conway passed away at Compass Post Acute Rehab in Conway June 1.
Arrangements are pending.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
