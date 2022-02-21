Charles Joseph Hood
Funeral services for Charles Joseph “Joe” Hood, 74,will be held Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel.
Mr. Hood passed away Feb. 19.
Born March 16, 1947 in Baltimore City, Md., he was the son of Catherine Marie Perkins Hood and the late Charles Raymond Hood.
Mr. Hood was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to everyone. He retired from the Baltimore City Police Department on May 31, 2009, after serving 20 years. He began a construction company, as a general contractor in Harford County, Md., for about 15 years before moving to Horry County.
He served five years as an Horry County police officer, before retiring.
He was the recent commander of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans Chapter at the Litchfield Camp this year. He always loved music and had a band during his younger years in his life. He enjoyed playing his guitar.
Mr. Hood is survived by his wife of 40 years, Andrea Weiss Hood; a son, Robert “Bob” Raymond Hood (Doreen) of Myrtle Beach; a daughter, Deanna Platson (Mark) of Minnesota; a stepson, David S Kelly; a brother, Robin Lee Hood (Elizabeth) of Maryland; four grandchildren, Chandler Timmreck, Kirsten Andel, Bailey Platson (Emily) and Katie Schmidt (Nathaniel); five great-grandchildren, Everley Bormann, Kahl Timmreck, Hailey Andel, Lillian Andel and Avery Andel, along with many family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Feb. 23, 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., and again Feb. 25, 1 p.m.-2:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.