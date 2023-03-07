Cathy Porter Thomas
Memorial services for Cathy Porter Thomas, 60, were held March 7 in Hardwick Memorial Chapel.
Ms. Thomas passed away Feb. 24.
Born Dec. 14, 1962 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Marshall Davis Porter and the late Mabelene Hilbourn Porter.
Survivors include her daughter, Amanda Hardee; two grandchildren, Briley Johnston and Logan Johnston; sister, Anette Porter Kemp (Russell); and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Thomas was predeceased by her son, Corey Thomas.
Please sign Ms. Thomas’ online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
